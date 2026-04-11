Church of Pentecost supports over 2,000 BECE candidates in Obuasi with career guidance seminar

More than 2,000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in Obuasi have benefited from a career guidance and counselling seminar organised by the Men’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost.

“This is the right impetus the students need as they prepare for their BECE. Over the years, many have made wrong choices due to a lack of proper guidance,” Daniel Asare, Obuasi Area Secretary of the Men’s Ministry (PEMEM), said.

The initiative, held in collaboration with the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate, brought together final-year Junior High School students from 56 public and private schools across the municipality.

The seminar focused on equipping students with the knowledge and confidence to make informed academic and career decisions ahead of their transition to senior high school.

Participants were taken through various career pathways, subject combinations, and the long-term implications of their choices. Professionals from different fields also engaged the students, offering practical insights into future opportunities. Sessions on mental health were included to help candidates manage examination-related stress and build resilience.

Mr Asare noted that the programme forms part of the Church’s broader commitment to youth empowerment and community development. He stressed the importance of parental involvement, urging parents to take an active role in guiding their children’s educational journeys, while encouraging students to remain disciplined and value-driven.

This year’s seminar marks the third consecutive edition of the initiative, which organisers say continues to expand in reach and impact.

Agyei Danso Emmanuel of the Guidance and Counselling Unit at the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate described the programme as a timely intervention. He explained that it was developed following research by the Directorate, which revealed a gap between students’ career choices and their capabilities.

“We partnered with the Church of Pentecost to address this gap, and the programme has proven to be very effective,” he said, adding that its success has informed the decision to sustain it.

He further urged parents to work closely with teachers to support their wards, particularly in selecting appropriate schools and courses at the senior high school level.

Some students who participated expressed appreciation to the organisers and called on the government to consider making such guidance programmes a standard feature across schools nationwide.

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