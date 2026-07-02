UEFA will not use red cards for players who cover mouth

Ecuador's Piero Hincapie was the second player to receive a red card at the World Cup for covering his mouth in a confrontation

Players who cover their mouths in confrontations with opponents will not be shown red cards in Uefa competitions, it was confirmed on Thursday.

European football's governing body will not take up the option to use the law in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The issue of players covering their mouths became high profile in February when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni raised his shirt while speaking to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League game.

The Argentina international was accused of racist abuse and provisionally banned for one match. Following a Uefa investigation, Prestianni was found guilty of homophobic conduct and banned for six matches - three of which were suspended.

The law change for a red card was the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who wanted something which would have "a deterrent effect" at the World Cup.

It was approved by the International Football Association Board (Ifab) in April.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was the first player to be sent off in his side's World Cup group game against Turkey. Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie then saw red in Ecuador's last-16 exit to co-hosts Mexico.

Both players were dismissed following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Despite the Prestianni incident happening in its own flagship competition, Uefa has decided against using Infantino's opt-in.

Uefa said referees should asses situations individually and consider whether a yellow card should be shown if it is "an attempt to conceal communication as an act of unsporting behaviour".

It added: "This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behaviour."

The law change has been controversial as it presents the presumption of guilt rather than innocence.

There have been concerns it could be used to get an opponent sent off when nothing abusive has been said.

It has also caused confusion, with England's Jude Bellingham not sent off when covering his mouth in conversation with Ghana's Jordan Ayew in their group game.

Uefa, though, will exercise the option of the VAR checking incorrect corners, with 22 reversed to a goal-kick so far at the World Cup.

But it will not issue red cards to players who leave the field in protest at a referee's decision - another law brought in at the discretion of a competition organiser.

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