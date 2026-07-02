UEFA will not use red cards for players who cover mouth

Audio By Carbonatix
Players who cover their mouths in confrontations with opponents will not be shown red cards in Uefa competitions, it was confirmed on Thursday.
European football's governing body will not take up the option to use the law in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
The issue of players covering their mouths became high profile in February when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni raised his shirt while speaking to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League game.
The Argentina international was accused of racist abuse and provisionally banned for one match. Following a Uefa investigation, Prestianni was found guilty of homophobic conduct and banned for six matches - three of which were suspended.
The law change for a red card was the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who wanted something which would have "a deterrent effect" at the World Cup.
It was approved by the International Football Association Board (Ifab) in April.
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was the first player to be sent off in his side's World Cup group game against Turkey. Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie then saw red in Ecuador's last-16 exit to co-hosts Mexico.
Both players were dismissed following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.
Despite the Prestianni incident happening in its own flagship competition, Uefa has decided against using Infantino's opt-in.
Uefa said referees should asses situations individually and consider whether a yellow card should be shown if it is "an attempt to conceal communication as an act of unsporting behaviour".
It added: "This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behaviour."
The law change has been controversial as it presents the presumption of guilt rather than innocence.
There have been concerns it could be used to get an opponent sent off when nothing abusive has been said.
It has also caused confusion, with England's Jude Bellingham not sent off when covering his mouth in conversation with Ghana's Jordan Ayew in their group game.
Uefa, though, will exercise the option of the VAR checking incorrect corners, with 22 reversed to a goal-kick so far at the World Cup.
But it will not issue red cards to players who leave the field in protest at a referee's decision - another law brought in at the discretion of a competition organiser.
Latest Stories
-
First Afcon, now World Cup – Senegal trapped in ‘football hell’
2 minutes
-
Glasner poised for Forest job as Pereira exits
6 minutes
-
UEFA will not use red cards for players who cover mouth
21 minutes
-
‘You cried for DDEP victims; where are your tears for flood victims?’ – Akosua Manu to Nana Yaa Jantuah
24 minutes
-
Akosua Manu says government’s first duty is to protect lives amid flood disaster, not ‘settings’
28 minutes
-
Former Arsenal midfielder Cazorla retires at 41
31 minutes
-
The World Cup’s free agents looking for their next move
47 minutes
-
‘We want to win World Cup for him’ – Portugal carry Diogo Jota’s memory
50 minutes
-
Spain beat Austria for first World Cup knockout win since 2010
56 minutes
-
World Cup boom falters as US hospitality jobs fall in June
60 minutes
-
GH¢34.5bn paid out in cocoa purchases as COCOBOD injects more cash
1 hour
-
COCOBOD releases GH¢2.6m to LBCs to settle cocoa farmers
1 hour
-
‘I spent $6,000 on a World Cup trip but was left stranded at the gate’
1 hour
-
Google must pay €4.1bn fine for using Android to ‘block’ rivals
1 hour
-
Singapore seizes $42m mansion over Nvidia chip smuggling
2 hours