UN urges military observer trainers to become ‘force multipliers’

The United Nations has urged newly trained military observer instructors to take their specialised peacekeeping knowledge back to their countries and strengthen national training systems.

Course Director of the United Nations Integrated Training Service (UN ITS), Colonel Samson Adeola Salawu, made the call on Friday, August 28, at the closing ceremony of the 2026 United Nations Military Observers Training of Trainers (UNMO ToT) Course at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

The two-week programme, held from 17 to 28 August, brought together 24 participants, including four officers from the Ghana Armed Forces and 20 international participants. It was organised in collaboration with UN ITS and fully funded by Canada's Ministry of National Defence.

The training sought to equip participants with the skills to deliver the United Nations Military Observers Specialised Training Materials (UNMO STM) 2025 in national, regional and international peacekeeping institutions.

Colonel Salawu said the programme was designed not only to transfer knowledge but also to develop participants into confident and capable instructors.

The course combined practical lesson delivery, peer feedback and mentoring with exposure to the full UNMO curriculum. Participants also took part in a tabletop exercise, assuming facilitation roles to simulate the organisation and delivery of similar training in their home institutions.

According to Colonel Salawu, the approach ensured that participants graduated as “confident, practised, and capable trainers”.

He, however, stressed that completing the course was only the beginning of their responsibility.

“The true measure of your success as trainers will not be determined solely by what you have learned within these walls; it will be defined by what you go on to do with this knowledge,” he said.

He urged the graduates to cascade the training to future military observers and strengthen peacekeeping preparation in their respective countries.

“The United Nations is counting on each of you to serve as force multipliers, to deliver this training, to strengthen your national peacekeeping training systems, and to contribute to the broader goal of deploying better-prepared, more effective military observers to United Nations missions around the world,” he said.

Colonel Salawu also encouraged participants to maintain the professional networks established during the programme, describing the relationships forged across countries and institutions as a strategic asset.

Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, Brigadier General Lawrence Deku, similarly urged the graduates to become ambassadors of United Nations training standards.

He said effective peacekeeping begins long before deployment and that institutions responsible for preparing personnel must ensure they are equipped for the increasingly complex demands of modern peace operations.

“Effective peacekeeping begins long before deployment,” he said. “It begins in institutions such as these, where professional knowledge is shared, best practices are exchanged, and future trainers are equipped to prepare others for the demanding realities of modern peace operations.”

Brigadier General Deku said the course had achieved its objective of strengthening participants' capacity to deliver the UNMO STM 2025 in line with UN standards.

He encouraged them to regard their certificates as a responsibility to help prepare future military observers to serve with professionalism, integrity and impartiality.

“You are now ambassadors for United Nations training standards,” he said.

Representing the High Commission of Canada in Ghana, Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces, Commercial Counsellor and Head of Trade Programming Waqas Yousafzai commended KAIPTC for hosting the programme.

“KAIPTC is an outstanding institution that provides an excellent environment for learning, professional development, and collaboration,” he said.

Mr Yousafzai congratulated the participants and praised their dedication, professionalism and commitment throughout the intensive programme.

He described military observers as the “eyes and ears” of the United Nations and Force Commanders, noting their role in monitoring developments, engaging communities and stakeholders, conducting verification activities and providing timely reports to mission leadership.

“These activities contribute to informed decision-making and the effective implementation of mission mandates,” he said.

He said Canada's support for the programme reflected its commitment to strengthening the capabilities of personnel contributing to UN peace operations.

The training also supported the objectives of the United Nations Gender Parity Strategy 2018–2028, which seeks to increase the meaningful participation of women in UN peacekeeping operations.

The programme's emphasis on strengthening national training capacity provides participating institutions with opportunities to incorporate gender considerations into future peacekeeping preparation and deployment.

Colonel Salawu expressed appreciation to Canada's Ministry of National Defence for funding the course, saying the support represented an investment in the future of UN peacekeeping and the safety of personnel serving under the UN flag.

He also commended the Government of Ghana and KAIPTC for their professionalism, facilities and hospitality, describing the Centre as a premier peacekeeping training institution in Africa and a valued UN partner.

Brigadier General Deku, meanwhile, thanked the UN and Canadian Government for their support and praised the facilitators, course management team and participants for contributing to the successful programme.

He formally declared the 2026 UNMO Training of Trainers Course closed on behalf of the KAIPTC Management Board and Executive Committee.

With the 24 graduates now equipped to deliver specialised military observer training in their respective institutions, the programme is expected to extend its impact beyond Accra by strengthening national training systems and contributing to the deployment of better-prepared personnel to UN peacekeeping missions.

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