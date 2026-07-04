UPSA honours J.K. Horgle with a centre of excellence

The University of Professional Studies, Accra, has named its new transport and logistics department the J.K. Horgle Transport and Logistics Centre of Excellence in honour of a distinguished transport and petroleum haulage dealer.

Members of the University Council and senior lecturers on Thursday commissioned the centre at a colourful ceremony attended by government officials, parliamentarians, and representatives of transport organisations.

The centre offers specialised professional and executive education, with a focus on the heavy-duty and logistics sectors.

Key courses include Petroleum Haulage, which covers the safe and effective transport of oil products, and Fleet Safety and Compliance, which trains on rules for keeping trucks and drivers safe.

UPSA currently runs a bachelor’s degree in Transport and Logistics.

Dr. J.K. Horgle

University officials say the new centre will serve as the focal point for connecting students with industry players who will mentor them on current trends and opportunities.

“We will create a space for certification for industry players in the transport and logistics area so they can have something to show they are not just in the industry but professionally trained,” the university noted.

The centre is expected to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the real world by equipping students with practical skills.

It is also set to become a leading hub for research, professional training, industry collaboration, and leadership development in transport and logistics.

This forms part of UPSA’s commitment to strengthening the link between academia and industry while supporting national development. “A Strategic Investment”

Speaking during the launch, Director of the Centre, Professor Samuel Antwi, described it as “one of a kind and a strategic investment in knowledge, innovation, and human capital development for one of Ghana’s most important sectors.

Dr. Harry Lawson Agbanu, Chairman of the UPSA Governing Council, said good governance will be central to the centre.

The Council will hold it to three standards: financial sustainability, academic rigour, and practical relevance. Government Backing

Delivering the keynote, Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, said naming the centre after Dr. Horgle sends a message that logistics is a respected profession that builds nations.

“This is a declaration of national intent. Ghana is committed to professionalising, modernising, and elevating transport and logistics,” she said.

She added that Ghana is well positioned to capture growth in the African logistics market, but only if the workforce has the right skills.

Competitiveness, she noted, will depend on the competence and innovation of the people managing the sector.

The Minister urged the centre to focus on digital transformation, innovation, and environmental issues.

She called for training in defensive driving, axle load compliance, and low-carbon logistics and for the Centre to become a home for upskilling in areas like operations management, cold-chain logistics, and corridor compliance.

The centre was established to honour Dr. J.K. Horgle, Founder of J.K. Horgle Transport and Co. Ltd, a highly respected figure in Ghana’s transport industry known for reliability and professionalism in petroleum haulage.

His daughter and Deputy CEO of the company, Elinam Horgle, praised UPSA for the honour.

She described her father as a hard-working leader who believes in excellence.

“This partnership is just the beginning. We hope the Centre’s programmes will make both UPSA and the Horgle brand proud,” she said.

With research, certification, and industry linkages at its core, the J.K. Horgle Transport and Logistics Centre of Excellence is positioned to shape the next generation of transport and logistics leaders in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.