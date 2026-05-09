UPSA Hosts 9th Mini GUSA Games

The University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA, is hosting the 9th edition of the Ghana University Sports Association GUSA Mini Games.

The 11-day competition, which runs from May 5 to May 15, 2026, kicked off last Friday with a colourful opening ceremony at the UPSA Astroturf on May 8.

The event brought together 14 public universities to compete in a spirit of excellence, unity, and fair play under the theme "Integrating University Sports with Academic Professionalism".

The opening ceremony was led by UPSA’s faculty and management, with Vice Chancellor Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor presiding.

Prof. Mawutor performed the ceremonial kick-off, officially starting the Games before settling in to watch the opening match between host UPSA and the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho. Both sides displayed sharp skills and high energy, giving spectators a preview of the competitive standard expected throughout the tournament.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Mawutor called for deeper collaboration among Ghana’s universities to identify and develop sporting talent.

He noted that university sports should not operate in isolation from academic life but should complement it by building discipline, teamwork, and leadership among students.

Ministry Backs Grassroots-to-Elite Pathway

Representing the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams, Prof. Emmanuel Ofori Sarpong delivered the keynote address.

He emphasised that university sports form one of the most strategic links between grassroots participation and elite performance.

"The Ministry believes strongly that sports development must not begin only at the elite level,” Prof. Sarpong said. “Sustainable success is built through grassroots participation, structured competition, educational sports systems, and continuous athlete development.

”He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working closely with GUSA and other tertiary sports stakeholders as part of Ghana’s broader national sports development agenda.

Mr. Adams also commended UPSA for hosting the Games and for creating a platform that helps uncover and nurture talent for the nation: 14 Universities, 7 Disciplines.

This year’s Mini GUSA Games feature 14 public universities competing across seven disciplines: Athletics, 3x3 Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Tennis, Table Tennis, and Badminton.

Building on the success of the previous edition, organisers expect a higher level of competition and stronger inter-university collaboration.

The Games continue to serve as a vital pipeline for athletes who go on to represent Ghana at regional and international events.

Beyond competition, they promote healthy lifestyles, active youth engagement, and stronger relationships between institutions.

Sports and Academics Go Hand in Hand

UPSA has framed this edition around the integration of sport and academic professionalism. University officials say the goal is to ensure students experience a balanced education where physical development and teamwork complement academic achievement.

“As host, UPSA is committed to delivering a well-organised and impactful event that reflects both sporting excellence and academic professionalism,” the university stated.

The 2026 Mini GUSA Games are sponsored by Fenaam Industries, producers of Peeva Beverages, and Ekow Nunoo Enterprise.

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