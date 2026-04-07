US, Iran receive 45-day ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline to reopen Strait of Hormuz looms

As the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its 37th day, the Middle East stands at its most volatile breaking point in decades. What began as a regional exchange has spiraled into a high-stakes war of attrition, now balanced precariously between a newly proposed 45-day humanitarian ceasefire and a final, catastrophic ultimatum from Washington regarding the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. With the world’s most vital energy artery choked and the elite leadership of the Revolutionary Guard targeted in the heart of Tehran, the next 48 hours will determine whether the international community witnesses a diplomatic breakthrough or a transition into total unrestricted warfare.

Aerial Offensive Intensifies Across Iran

Joint military operations by Israel and the United States escalated on Monday with a series of coordinated airstrikes targeting Iranian urban centers and strategic locations. These strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 25 individuals as the conflict continues to expand in its sixth week. In the capital of Tehran, residents reported the continuous sound of low-flying aircraft and heavy explosions throughout the night. One notable strike hit the grounds of the Sharif University of Technology near Azadi Square, causing significant damage to campus buildings and an adjacent natural gas distribution site. In eastern Tehran, four additional people were killed and seven injured in strikes on residential areas.

Revolutionary Guard Intelligence Chief Assassinated

This intensified aerial campaign appears to have claimed a high-value target. Iranian state media confirmed on Monday the death of Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, the head of intelligence for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard has blamed the United States and Israel for the targeted attack, though officials did not specify the exact location of the assassination. The timing of his death coincided with the heavy wave of airstrikes hitting residential areas around Tehran early Monday morning. Khademi had led the powerful intelligence organization—which answers only to the Supreme Leader—since the death of his predecessor, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, during a 12-day conflict in June. This organization is known for its vast domestic powers and has frequently been linked to the detention of foreign nationals and extraterritorial operations.

Iranian Retaliation Impacts Israel and Gulf Neighbors

In response to these incursions and the death of Gen. Khademi, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and several Gulf Arab states. In the northern Israeli city of Haifa, authorities recovered two bodies from the debris of a seven-story residential building. To the south, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates were forced to activate their air defense systems. In Abu Dhabi, a Ghanaian national was wounded by falling debris from an intercepted projectile. Iran’s military joint command warned on Sunday that they will step up retaliatory attacks on regional oil and civilian infrastructure. “Our responses will be more forceful,” a spokesman stated via the IRNA news agency.

Casualties Mount in Tehran and Surrounding Provinces

As the military and political leadership in Tehran reels from this loss, the civilian toll continues to climb. Reporters in Iran stated that a strike near Eslamshahr claimed 13 lives. Specifically, in the densely populated Baharestan County, 13 people were killed when two residential buildings were destroyed; state media reports that six children under the age of 10 are among the dead. On Sunday, Iran’s state TV aired footage of thick black smoke and what it claimed were parts of a downed American aircraft, asserting that they had destroyed an American transport plane and two helicopters during the recent rescue operation. These latest figures contribute to a death toll that has surpassed 1,900 people in Iran since the commencement of hostilities on February 28.

Tactical Details of the F-15 Crew Rescue

Amidst the broader war, new details have emerged regarding the daring operation to recover a "seriously wounded" U.S. airman who avoided capture for more than a day by scaling rugged terrain to a ridgeline 7,000 feet above sea level. While Iran claims to have shot down four U.S. aircraft, a regional intelligence official stated the U.S. military blew up two of its own transport planes due to technical malfunctions. The mission involved hundreds of personnel and CIA operatives who mounted a deception campaign to mislead Iranian forces.

Economic Pressure and the Strait of Hormuz Stranglehold

The ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains a central flashpoint. The spot price for Brent crude oil soared to $141.36 (approx. GH¢1,554.96) on Thursday, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. On Monday, prices remained volatile with Brent at $109.32 (approx. GH¢1,202.52) and WTI at $111.03 (approx. GH¢1,221.33). This economic volatility has placed immense pressure on the global market.

Impact on Ghanaian Pumps and African Markets

The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz is causing ripple effects across African economies. In Ghana, the persistent rise in global crude prices threatens to push local petroleum prices further upward. Economic analysts warn that if the blockade continues, the cost of transportation and basic goods across West Africa will see sharp increases. Regional leaders are increasingly concerned that the volatility will derail post-pandemic recovery efforts across the continent.

Trump Issues Final Ultimatum

President Donald Trump has set a specific new deadline of "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time" (12:00 A.M. GMT Wednesday) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a Social post on Saturday, the President warned: “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign [sic] down on them.” He further vowed that the “crazy bastards” would be “living in Hell” if they do not comply, adding, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one... There will be nothing like it!!!” The White House confirmed this follows a previous March 26 extension where Trump paused attacks on energy facilities for ten days at the request of the Islamic Republic. In a televised address, Trump told Americans: “We are going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast.”

Internal U.S. Criticism and Legal Warnings

The President’s threats against civilian infrastructure have drawn sharp criticism, as targeting such facilities could constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) described the President’s comments as “embarrassing and juvenile” on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned that such rhetoric places future downed airmen at greater risk. “If you send the message that there’s no quarter for the folks on the other side, that really encourages them to mistreat our folks,” Kaine stated, noting an “absence of a plan” from the administration.

Iranian Leadership and Diplomatic Retorts

The response from Tehran has been one of defiance. Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf characterized the potential targeting of power plants as a war crime. Senior Iranian officials stated the strait will remain blocked until Iran receives full payment for war damages. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue; Oman’s foreign ministry met with Iranian officials on Saturday to discuss visions and proposals for “ensuring the smooth flow of transit” through the waterway. “During the meeting, experts from both sides presented a number of visions and proposals that will be studied,” the Omani statement on X read. Pakistan and Egypt also continue to facilitate communication between Washington and Tehran.

Mediators Propose 45-Day Ceasefire

Amidst the rising violence, a glimmer of diplomatic hope emerged late Sunday night. Egyptian, Pakistani, and Turkish mediators have submitted a draft proposal to both Washington and Tehran calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Mideast officials, the proposal was sent to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. The goal of the 45-day window is to provide a "cooling-off" period to allow for extensive negotiations toward a permanent end to the war. As of Monday morning, neither side has officially responded to the draft. While mediators are pushing for a halt to the fighting, significant hurdles remain: Iran continues to demand financial reparations and security guarantees, while the U.S. administration maintains its Tuesday night ultimatum.

A Precarious Crossroads for Global Stability

The convergence of Trump’s Tuesday deadline and the proposed 45-day ceasefire presents a critical juncture. The coming hours will determine whether the path shifts toward the "Power Plant Day" promised by Washington or a diplomatic breakthrough. This decision carries profound consequences for the global economy, oil prices, and the millions of lives currently caught in the crossfire.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.