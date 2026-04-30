US reaffirms recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara

The United States has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, signalling continued backing for Rabat’s position on the long-running territorial dispute.

Speaking at a press conference in Rabat on Wednesday, Christopher Landau said, “The United States recognises Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara.”

His remarks followed talks with Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, where both sides discussed efforts to resolve the decades-old conflict.

Landau stressed the urgency of finding a solution, referencing the latest United Nations Security Council resolution.

“We are trying in the framework of the most recent Security Council resolution to bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has gone on for an unacceptable time,” he said.

He added that the dispute should not drag on indefinitely. “This situation cannot wait another 50 years or 150 years or 200 years to be resolved.”

The US official also reiterated Washington’s support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the path forward.

He described it as “serious, credible and realistic,” and said it remains “the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the territorial dispute over the Sahara.”

Beyond diplomacy, Landau highlighted economic interests, noting US support for American businesses seeking opportunities in the region.

He emphasised “the support of the United States for American companies wishing to invest and do business in the Sahara.”

The renewed US position reinforces a policy first announced in 2020 and underscores Washington’s continued alignment with Morocco on the issue.

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