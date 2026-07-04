Video: The friends who drove from Ghana to the World Cup

We hear a lot of stories about the passion which drives football fans to extreme lengths to support their team.

But a group of friends from Ghana have taken it to new levels and been behind the wheel all the way from Accra to the World Cup, taking their cars through Europe to the USA and Canada to follow the Black Stars.

BBC News Africa caught up with them in Boston to talk about the latest chapter of a friendship built on adventure.

Produced: Celestine Karoney and Ian Williams

Filmed: Alassane Dia

Edited: Emmanuel James

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.