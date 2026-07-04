Audio By Carbonatix
We hear a lot of stories about the passion which drives football fans to extreme lengths to support their team.
But a group of friends from Ghana have taken it to new levels and been behind the wheel all the way from Accra to the World Cup, taking their cars through Europe to the USA and Canada to follow the Black Stars.
BBC News Africa caught up with them in Boston to talk about the latest chapter of a friendship built on adventure.
Produced: Celestine Karoney and Ian Williams
Filmed: Alassane Dia
Edited: Emmanuel James
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Video: The friends who drove from Ghana to the World Cup
30 minutes
-
Mbappe strikes again to send France through
1 hour
-
Diaz happy to make a difference for Morocco
1 hour
-
Ukraine hits major oil terminal in Russia’s St Petersburg
2 hours
-
Injury ends Williams’ Wimbledon comeback
2 hours
-
MoMo vendor recovers GH¢140,000 after fatally shooting armed robber in Lashibi attack
3 hours
-
Fire destroys housemaster’s office and storeroom at Adonten SHS
3 hours
-
Massive fire engulfs warehouse at Tema Free Zones enclave
3 hours
-
Internal friction and tactical flaws define Ghana’s 2026 World Cup exit
4 hours
-
Team Ghana heads to Senegal for CAA Region II U18/U20 Championships
7 hours
-
Ablekuma North MP donates relief items to flood victims
7 hours
-
AMA presents 997 school desks to improve teaching and learning in public schools
8 hours
-
Beyond drains: Susan Adu-Amankwah prescribes lasting solution to Accra floods
8 hours
-
GES, UMA-Subika hold reading competitions to boost literacy in Asutifi North
9 hours
-
Ashanti Regional Minister, Zoomlion launch sustained sanitation campaign in Ashanti
11 hours