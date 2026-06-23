Vigilance, positive defiance key to environmental protection – Asiedu Nketia

Audio By Carbonatix
Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for heightened vigilance and positive defiance as essential attitudes in the fight to protect the environment.
He said it was imperative for communities to appreciate the value of their natural resources and courageously resist any political or foreign influence that could lead to environmental degradation.
Mr Asiedu Nketia made the call when he addressed hundreds of members of the United Cadres’ Front (UCF) and other party faithful at a ceremony in Kumasi.
He described community members as the grassroots custodians of the environment and urged them to boldly challenge any authority or individuals who attempt to destroy forests, lands, and water bodies.
“They must be prepared to openly resist and reject any form of influence that undermines environmental sustainability through physical, mental, and social opposition,” he stated.
Mr Asiedu Nketia identified blind loyalty to directives from above, apathy, selfishness, and connivance in illegal activities such as mining, fishing, sand winning, logging, and chain sawing as key contributors to environmental destruction.
He, therefore, charged Unit Committees to take the lead in enforcing bye-laws against environmental degradation, drawing inspiration from the People’s Defence Committees (PDCs), which ensured discipline and law enforcement at the grassroots in the past.
He emphasised the need for collective action to safeguard the environment for future generations.
The programme, held on the theme: “Ensuring Transparent Governance: The Role of Cadres,” aimed at reflecting on the principles and activities of the UCF and charting a path forward.
Mr Fiifi Fiave Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, underscored the importance of expanding cadre membership to include more young people and equipping them with the movement’s core values.
He noted that individuals who were shaped by cadre principles were less likely to engage in corrupt or questionable practices due to their grounding in selflessness and sacrifice.
Mr Kwetey expressed his commitment to spearheading efforts to strengthen and expand the cadre base for the benefit of the party and future NDC administrations.
Dr Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister, commended the UCF for its dedication and contribution to the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.
He said the group played a crucial role in campaigning under difficult conditions, inspiring broader participation and support before and during the elections.
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