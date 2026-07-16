Wa West District Assembly renovates conference hall to improve local governance operations

The Wa West District Assembly has commenced a major rehabilitation of its main conference hall to provide a modern, safe, and comfortable environment for local governance, marking the first major upgrade to the facility since its establishment in 2004.

The one-month project aims to address severe structural and furnishing deficiencies that have hampered the Assembly's administrative duties for years.

The comprehensive scope of work includes retiling the floor, replacing wooden louvre blades with sliding windows, installing air conditioners, painting the hall, and furnishing it with modern reclining chairs and curtains.

District Chief Executive Richard Wullo noted that the renovation was long overdue, citing the poor condition of the original furniture, which had exposed nails that posed safety risks.

"The Assembly members, during the first ordinary meeting of 2026, passed a resolution that the Assembly should take it upon itself to ensure that the conference hall is renovated," Mr. Wullo explained.

He added that the critical overhaul is being financed through a portion of the District Assemblies' Common Fund specifically allocated for upgrading office facilities.

Assembly Member for the Gurungu Electoral Area, Manan Zumuroh, expressed immense relief over the ongoing project.

He recalled how poor ventilation and structural gaps made legislative proceedings highly uncomfortable, particularly during the rainy season, when wind and rain frequently entered the hall.

Mr. Zumuroh emphasized that the renovated facility will not only accommodate Assembly members but will also provide adequate seating for non-members and visiting observers.

The rehabilitation works are progressing steadily under the supervision of local contractor KAM Enterprise.

District Engineer Abdul Razack Ibrahim confirmed that the project, which began a week ago, is progressing well and remains on track for completion within the one-month timeline.

He expressed confidence that the contractor will deliver the fully furnished conference hall by the end of next week.

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