We remain hopeful fuel prices will stabilise or drop – Richmond Rockson

pokesperson and Head of Communications for the Ministry, Richmond Rockson

The Communications Spokesperson for the Energy Ministry, Richmond Rockson, has expressed optimism that fuel prices will stabilise or decline in the coming weeks despite ongoing volatility on the international petroleum market.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Wednesday, April 15, Mr Rockson said the government remains cautiously hopeful that global conditions will improve, easing pressure on local fuel prices.

“We remain hopeful that fuel prices will be stable or drop,” he stated.

His comments come on the back of the government’s announcement of temporary relief measures aimed at cushioning consumers from rising fuel costs.

Effective April 16, 2026, the state will absorb GH¢2 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol.

Mr Rockson noted that while global oil prices remain unpredictable, the intervention is expected to provide immediate relief to households, transport operators, and businesses.

He added that the government is closely monitoring developments on the global market to guide future decisions.

The measure, approved by Cabinet, will run for one month, during which authorities say they will assess trends in the international petroleum market and determine whether additional policy actions are required to sustain price stability and protect livelihoods.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.