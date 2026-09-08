We’ll run all-inclusive administration—COKA

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has said the new leadership will run an all-inclusive administration to strengthen the party towards victory in the 2028 elections.

“Each party member, irrespective of who they supported during the party’s internal election, has a pivotal role to play to brighten the NPP’s chances of recapturing political power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he stressed.

He said members needed to put the internal contest behind them, saying “we must forgive one another and forge ahead in unity to enable the party to return to power."

Thanksgiving service

Mr Appiah, popularly known as ‘COKA’, made the remarks during a thanksgiving service at the Gracefields Chapel-Havilah City Temple, Ahodwo-Kumasi, last Sunday, to thank God after a successful regional election.

It was on the theme: “A heart of gratitude: A life of praise”.

The service was graced by current and former Members of Parliament (MPs); former government appointees; some aspirants for national executive positions, including the current General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Henry Nana Boakye, who is aspiring to become a Vice Chairman and aspiring national chairmen -John Boadu, Boakye Agyarko, Paul Awentami Afoko, among others.

Referencing a biblical scenario between Joseph and his brothers where he forgave his brothers despite what they did to him, he said “let us learn from Joseph and forgive one another to heal the party and ensure stronger cohesion among us”.

Division

“We must do away with division among the rank and file of the party towards building a formidable party. If we do not nip it in the bud, it will be difficult for the NPP to snatch power in 2028,” he stated.

He gave the assurance that the leadership would not sideline any dissenting members in its activities, saying “we will no longer entertain camps as everyone will be brought on board in the interest of the party”.

The General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the outcome of the recent regional elections was not a victory for an individual but for the party and urged members to unite to prosecute the party’s agenda.

He said the region had a crucial role to play in the 2028 elections and urged the leadership to work hard to achieve a vote difference of 1.5 million in the region between the party and the NDC.

“We have confidence in the new leadership to deliver on their mandate and,therefore, urge all party faithful to rally behind them towards a resounding victory in the next general election”, he said.

Sermon

Delivering the sermon, the Parish Priest, St Michael’s Catholic Church, Ahenkro, Rev. Fr Godfred Ofori, cautioned them against allowing their electoral victory to sow the seed of arrogance among them.

He told them that winning an internal election did not automatically entrust a nation into their hands but rather a responsibility, noting, "Your utmost responsibility is to work hard to make the party attractive and win back the hearts of Ghanaians."

While reminding them that without unity the party’s desire to return to power would be a mirage, he said, "You must equally demonstrate trustworthiness and credibility to get the mandate of the people once again."

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