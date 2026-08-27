WeWire admitted to SEC virtual assets sandbox to drive trade finance tokenisation

Eben Ghanney, CEO of WeWire

WeWire, a global cross-border infrastructure and payments fintech, has been admitted into the Securities and Exchange Commission's virtual assets regulatory sandbox.

It joins eight other companies selected to pilot new virtual asset products under Ghana's Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154).

WeWire will use the sandbox environment to pilot the tokenisation of trade finance, exploring how trade finance instruments can be represented and settled as digital tokens.

As cross-border trade across Africa and emerging markets faces persistent capital inefficiencies, settlement delays, and liquidity bottlenecks, tokenising real-world trade finance assets creates a programmable, transparent, and immediate avenue for capital clearing and trade settlement.

This regulatory milestone marks another major step in WeWire’s commitment to building fully compliant, secure, and modern financial infrastructure.

The SEC selection builds directly on WeWire’s prior participation in the Bank of Ghana (BOG) Regulatory Sandbox, where the company worked closely with monetary regulators to develop compliant blockchain-based payment solutions and stablecoin liquidity rails, as the only cross-border payment company in that cohort.

"Unlocking liquidity for businesses in emerging markets requires more than just faster rails, it requires bringing institutional-grade assets and real-world trade into the digital age," said Eben Ghanney, CEO of WeWire. "

"Being part of this sandbox is a continuation of something we've believed from day one; that African-built fintech can meet the highest regulatory standards while solving problems that are genuinely ours to solve," said Eben Ghanney, CEO of WeWire.

"Trade finance is one of the biggest friction points for businesses trying to move goods and money across our borders.

"This Sandbox allows us to demonstrate how trade finance tokenisation can lower barriers, reduce friction, and drastically cut the costs associated with cross-border trade. Having previously collaborated with the Bank of Ghana in their sandbox environment, we appreciate the SEC's forward-thinking regulatory framework for virtual assets."

Under the SEC sandbox supervision, WeWire will build blockchain-based asset tokenisation that can streamline trade finance workflows, optimise working capital for importers and exporters, and enable seamless settlement between traditional financial networks and digital asset rails.

The move aligns with a broader trend across Ghana’s capital markets, where established entities and innovators are building the tokenisation of traditional financial instruments, including Treasury bills, bonds, and physical commodities.

The sandbox admission comes at a period of rapid product innovation and global scale for WeWire.

The company recently unveiled its B2B API Infrastructure, empowering traditional financial institutions (FIs), fintechs, and global enterprises to programmatically integrate embedded finance capabilities directly into their platforms.

With a few lines of code, businesses can leverage WeWire’s API rails to launch multi-currency account creation for seamless collection and payout, get direct access to localised fiat payments across 100+ countries and enjoy instant, low-cost cross-border liquidity and trade settlement using Stablecoin Rails.

By combining robust regulatory coverage, including licenses from the Bank of Canada and FSC Mauritius alongside its regulatory sandbox engagements in Ghana, with modular developer infrastructure, WeWire is removing the technical and compliance overhead traditionally required to power borderless commerce.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.