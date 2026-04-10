What everyone should know about C-sections

Most people have heard the term. Far fewer truly understand what it means, involves, what it demands, and why it matters to talk about it. To understand more about C-sections and its impacts, we need to start at the very beginning.

A man meets a woman. Planned or unplanned, a baby begins to form. What follows is the beautiful, yet often stressful, journey of pregnancy, culminating in the birth of a child. Delivery may occur either by vaginal birth or via a Caesarean section.

What Exactly Is a C-Section?

A Caesarean section, commonly called a C-section, is a surgical procedure in which a baby is delivered through incisions made in the mother's abdomen and uterus, rather than through vaginal birth.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a C-section is performed when a vaginal delivery is not possible or would place the health of the mother, the baby, or both at serious risk.

It is not a "shortcut." It is not the "easy way out." It is a major surgery.

The procedure typically takes between 30 and 45 minutes. C-section incisions can be done horizontally or vertically. The American Society of Anesthesiologists reports that in most cases, the physician makes a horizontal incision of about 4 to 6 inches in the abdomen, at or near the pubic hairline, then makes a second incision in the uterine wall and delivers the baby through that opening.

The mother is awake for the procedure in most cases, numbed from the waist down using a spinal block or epidural, able to hear her baby's first cry, but separated from it by a surgical curtain. A study published in NCBI notes that although the first documented C-section, performed in AD 1020, resulted in the patient's death, medical advancements have significantly improved the safety and outcomes of the procedure over the centuries. Today, it is one of the most performed surgical procedures in the world.

Why Would Someone Need a C-Section?

C-sections can be planned in advance for high-risk pregnancies; this is what doctors call elective or scheduled surgery. Alternatively, they can be performed as an emergency when complications arise unexpectedly during labour. Here are several different and sometimes coinciding reasons why a C-section becomes medically essential.

A baby in a breech position (feet or bottom first) may not be safely deliverable vaginally. Fetal distress, where the baby shows signs of oxygen deprivation or an abnormal heart rate, demands an urgent response.

When labour stalls and the cervix stops dilating despite continued contractions, a C-section becomes the safer path. Placenta complications, such as placenta previa, where the placenta covers the cervix entirely, make vaginal delivery impossible.

A history of previous C-sections, severe pre-eclampsia, certain maternal infections, or a multiple pregnancy (twins or more) can each make surgical delivery the responsible clinical choice.

According to Unity Point Health, about 20% of the time, labour does not go as planned, which can lead to a C-section. This matters deeply. The majority of women who deliver by C-section did not plan to. They did not choose it casually.

They needed it, often in the middle of what was supposed to be a very different kind of birth story. Understanding this is essential to understanding the emotional weight that so many C-section mothers carry long after the wound has healed.

What Happens to a Mother's Body?

Nemour’s Kids Health illustrates that during the procedure, while the mother feels no pain, she may feel sensations like pulling and pressure as the baby is delivered. Johns Hopkins further explains that after the baby is born, the placenta is delivered, the uterus is stitched, and the abdominal layers are closed one by one.

The provider closes the muscle and tissue layers with sutures, closes the skin incision with stitches or surgical staples, and applies a sterile bandage.

Mothers typically stay in hospitals for two to four days after a C-section to rest and heal from surgery. MedlinePlus reports that in those early hours, they may feel nauseous, itchy, and disoriented from the anaesthesia.

Recovery at home after a C-section is slower than after a vaginal delivery. Mothers may experience vaginal bleeding for up to six weeks and must learn to care for their wound. For weeks following the surgery, a C-section mother cannot lift anything heavier than her baby, should not drive, and must watch her incision closely for signs of infection.

The Mayo Clinic advises that postpartum care should be an ongoing process, not a single visit, with check-ins recommended within 2 to 3 weeks after delivery and a full postpartum exam within 6 to 12 weeks.

During this period, a mother is simultaneously recovering from major abdominal surgery and caring for a newborn. The physical and emotional demands of this period are immense, and for millions of women around the world, they are faced with inadequate support, rest, nutrition, or financial resources.

The Risks Are Real

A C-section is safe, but it is not risk-free, and the medical literature is clear on this. As a major surgery, C-section delivery carries risks including infection, bleeding, and longer recovery times compared to vaginal births, according to NCBI. Complications can include injury to surrounding organs such as the bowel or bladder, reactions to anaesthesia, and blood clots.

The risks extend beyond the immediate recovery. Medline Plus further outlines that C-sections may also cause complications in future pregnancies, including a higher risk of the placenta growing into the uterine muscle, a condition called placenta accreta, which can lead to severe bleeding and may require a hysterectomy (a surgical procedure to remove the uterus).

Emotionally, a C-section, especially an unplanned emergency one, can be deeply traumatic for a mom. Many mothers report grief over not having the birth they hoped for, feelings of inadequacy, or shock at the speed and intensity of the experience. This emotional dimension is rarely discussed openly, yet it is a real and significant part of the C-section journey that deserves acknowledgement.

How Common Is It?

The World Health Organisation reports that C-sections now account for more than 1 in 5, approximately 21% of all childbirths globally, and it is estimated that nearly 1 in 3 births worldwide could be by C-section by 2030.

According to Kansasmch, in the United States alone, approximately 1.3 million women undergo a C-section each year, making it the most common surgical procedure in the country. In Brazil and China, the rate exceeds 50% of all births.

The WHO recommends that no country's C-section rate should exceed 10 to 15% of all births. Beyond that threshold, evidence shows that risks begin to outweigh the benefits for both mother and child. And yet rates continue to climb, in wealthy nations and developing ones alike. Not always because surgery is medically needed, but because of healthcare system pressures, lack of skilled birth attendants, fear, misinformation, and in many cases, a lack of support for natural birth alternatives.

Why Awareness Matters

International Caesarean Section Awareness Month originated in the United States in the early 2000s to raise awareness about the rising rates of C-sections and their impact on maternal and child health. Today it is observed globally, and its 2025 theme set by the International Caesarean Awareness Network (ICAN) is "Educate. Support. Advocate." Three critical calls to action.

Educate, because too many women go into surgery unprepared for the physical and emotional demands of recovery. And families often fail to plan for possible complications. Misconceptions about C-sections (sometimes rooted in traditional and religious beliefs) persist. Yet, it is a life-saving procedure when vaginal birth is unsafe. Importantly, a prior C-section does not always eliminate the possibility of a future vaginal delivery.

Support, because the post-operative journey is long, physically and financially challenging, and emotionally difficult in ways that our communities and support systems sometimes often fail to honour.

Advocate, to ensure families make informed decisions and to counter the “easy way out” narrative. To encourage respectful maternity care and informed consent in all settings. As well as to promote policies that ensure equitable access to safe obstetric care.

A C-section is more than just a medical alternative for childbirth; it's a life-saving procedure, and for many women, a story of courage and vulnerability. C- sections have saved countless lives. But a C-section without proper after-care, wound treatment, nutrition, rest, and financial support is an incomplete intervention.

This CS Awareness Month, we throw light on C-sections to encourage more open, sympathetic, and knowledgeable discussions surrounding C-sections as rates continue to grow worldwide, and to ensure that all women are valued, prepared, and supported prior to, during, and long after delivery, regardless of how they give birth.

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Sources: Cleveland Clinic; StatPearls / US National Institutes of Health (Sung, Mikes, Martingano & Mahdy, 2024); Mayo Clinic; Johns Hopkins Medicine; Nemours KidsHealth; MedlinePlus / National Library of Medicine; UnityPoint Health (Dr. Curtis Hoegh, OB-GYN); American Society of Anesthesiologists; International Caesarean Awareness Network; World Health Organization Global Health Data; csectionuk.com Midwife Guide, 2025.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.