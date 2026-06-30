When AI lies

Imagine scrolling through your phone and coming across a video of yourself speaking about a controversial topic, advertising a product, or endorsing a brand. Meanwhile, you never did any of the above, but the person in the video looks like you, speaks like you, and even vibes like you.

What if I were to tell you that this is no longer imaginary but a reality? That is exactly what happened to dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

In May 2026, an advertisement on Phoenix Browser, a social browsing app, featured a realistic deepfake endorsement by Shatta Wale, portraying him as the owner of a gaming application called “Bangbet,” which the advert was promoting.

TV3 newsreader Eric Mawuena Egbeta was also featured in a manipulated broadcast promoting the app. The most striking part of the advert was that the presenter himself was not AI-generated; instead, deepfake technology was used to alter his words.

Cases like these raise an important question: Is the power of AI limitless enough to manipulate reality, or is there always a human hand behind the deception?

What Exactly Is a Deepfake?

A deepfake is a piece of media, usually a video, image, or audio recording, created or manipulated using artificial intelligence to make someone appear as though they said or did something they never actually said or did.

Fact-checking Consultant with DUBAWA Ghana, Winifred Lartey says, “AI has made false information cheaper, faster, and even more convincing to produce. A few years ago, many false claims were poorly edited, and images were fabricated. Today, we’re seeing realistic AI-generated videos.”

Joy News presenter Fostina Sarfo was also portrayed in a deepfake video promoting a gaming app called “Chicken Road” during what appeared to be a live broadcast.

The Role of Fact-Checking Organisations

“I fact-checked a newspaper clipping claiming that Ghana beat England 2–0 in a 1950 Daily Mirror report in the UK. People shared it widely on social media. Even Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu posted it on Facebook, saying Ghana was going to win the match against England because of that experience. When I fact-checked it, I realised the newspaper clipping had been fabricated,” fact-checking consultant Winifred Lartey revealed.

Fact-checkers uncover the truth behind false claims and educate the public on how to identify misinformation and verify suspicious content. However, individuals share false claims with speed and enthusiasm, but share fact-checked reports or quote cards flagged as fake at the tortoise’ pace. Why is this so?

The fact-checker added that users can report misleading Meta-sourced content to Meta, after which Meta may suspend the accounts of individuals who repeatedly spread AI-generated misinformation.

AI Regulations Worldwide

As deepfakes become more convincing, governments worldwide face a difficult challenge: how do you regulate a technology that evolves faster than the laws meant to govern it?

In China, regulations such as the Interim Measures for Generative AI Services and the Deep Synthesis Provisions require AI-generated content to be labelled, so users can distinguish real from synthetic media. The United States relies on executive orders on safe and trustworthy AI, alongside enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission, to tackle risks such as deception, bias, and consumer harm.

The United Kingdom uses the Online Safety Act and existing regulators to promote transparency and remove harmful content, while Canada’s proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act aims to regulate high-impact AI systems through risk assessments and safety requirements.

These efforts reflect a growing global concern: if AI can convincingly imitate a celebrity, journalist, or even a head of state, how can the public reliably distinguish fact from fiction?

Ghana’s Legal Framework and the Need for Reform

Currently, Ghana has no standalone law specifically regulating artificial intelligence.

Instead, AI-related harms are addressed through existing legislation, such as the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which covers impersonation, fraud, and other cyber-related offences. While the law can be applied to AI-assisted crimes such as voice cloning and manipulated videos used in scams, it does not specifically regulate artificial intelligence itself.

Nevertheless, the Ghana Police Service is working to ensure that offenders are brought to justice. In May 2026, eleven individuals, including Nigerian nationals, were arrested following the dissemination of a deepfake video of President Mahama on social media.

We all have a role to play.

Fact-checker Winifred Lartey says, “AI cannot be regulated; however, it can be controlled. The first step is to pause before sharing content, especially if it is shocking or emotionally charged. People should ask simple questions such as "Who posted it? Is it from a credible or reputable source?

“Everyone should be a gatekeeper. The government cannot stop every message. You have the freedom to communicate, but you should do so responsibly. Responsible sharing can reduce the spread of misinformation.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.