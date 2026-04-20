Why every Ghanaian must support the Free Primary Health Care Programme

Gameli Atakumah

When a mother delays treatment because she cannot afford the co-payment, when a farmer ignores chest pains to save for the harvest season, when a retiree rations medication to make it last, our communities sustain invisible wounds.

These are not isolated decisions; they are calculated sacrifices made daily by citizens compelled to trade their health for survival. Today, our government declares this unacceptable.

The Free Primary Health Care Programme initiative, championed by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and driven through the stewardship of the Honourable Minister for Health and allied ministries, is not political rhetoric destined to fade after elections. It is a transformative, evidence-based policy designed to reshape the health trajectory of our nation.

The Free Primary Health Care Programme is not merely a policy proposition; it is a national covenant to mend the fragile social fabric binding our communities, workforce and families. A nation’s strength is not measured by the prosperity of its wealthiest citizens, but by how it safeguards its most vulnerable. This initiative seeks to transition healthcare from a privilege for the few into a fundamental right for every Ghanaian.

Let there be no ambiguity: primary health care is the cornerstone of an effective and equitable health system, and a critical pathway towards universal health coverage. This is not conjecture; it is an established principle recognised by the World Health Organisation and demonstrated by countries with strong health outcomes.

From Rwanda’s remarkable progress to Thailand’s universal coverage, and even the established systems of the United Kingdom and Canada, one principle remains constant: sustained investment in accessible and affordable primary healthcare.

The evidence is unequivocal, when access to quality primary care improves, populations become healthier, healthcare costs decline, productivity rises, and societies flourish. This is the vision our government seeks to deliver.

The logic underpinning primary healthcare is both simple and profound: preventive care and routine health checks ensure timely and effective intervention when conditions become critical.

Ghanaians intuitively understand this principle in relation to their vehicles, routine servicing prevents costly breakdowns. Yet, paradoxically, many are compelled to neglect their own health, not through ignorance, but through financial constraint.

Consider the lived realities: a mother with elevated blood pressure defers a routine check-up to prioritise school fees, only to suffer a debilitating stroke months later. A father ignores persistent fatigue because he cannot afford to miss work, until unmanaged diabetes irreversibly damages his kidneys.

A young woman delays seeking care for a breast lump due to financial anxiety, only to present at hospital when the disease has advanced beyond cure. These are not abstract scenarios; they are daily tragedies across Ghana, each one preventable through accessible and affordable primary healthcare.

With free and accessible primary healthcare, early detection becomes the norm rather than the exception. Hypertension is managed before it results in stroke; diabetes is controlled before organ damage occurs; cancers are identified at treatable stages; childhood diseases are prevented through timely immunisation; malnutrition is addressed before it impairs development; and maternal care safeguards both mother and child.

Primary healthcare intervenes early, when conditions are manageable and treatment costs are modest, rather than at crisis point, when care becomes complex and prohibitively expensive. The era of postponing care due to cost must come to an end.

Beyond individual outcomes, the benefits extend to systemic efficiency. Ghana’s major hospitals, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, are currently overwhelmed, in part because patients bypass primary care and present with advanced conditions that could have been managed earlier at community level.

This inversion places undue strain on tertiary facilities, inflates healthcare costs, and compromises quality of care.

Teaching hospitals are designed to manage complex cases, major surgeries, severe trauma, specialised treatments and advanced diagnostics. When they are inundated with primary care cases such as uncomplicated malaria or routine hypertension management, critical patients face delays, costs escalate, and healthcare workers experience burnout. The Free Primary Health Care Programme seeks to recalibrate this imbalance.

With strong primary healthcare systems, minor conditions are managed locally, chronic diseases are controlled early, maternal care is strengthened, and referrals to higher-level facilities become structured and appropriate. Consequently, tertiary hospitals can focus on complex care, emergency services become more responsive, and healthcare delivery becomes more efficient and sustainable.

Critics may question affordability. The more pertinent question is whether Ghana can afford inaction. Can we continue to bear the economic burden of preventable disease? Can we accept the loss of productivity due to ill health? Can we justify the human cost, families impoverished by medical expenses, lives lost to preventable conditions, and futures curtailed unnecessarily? The answer is self-evident.

Beyond fiscal considerations, this initiative reflects our national values. The market trader in Makola, the farmer in a remote village, the civil servant in Accra, and the elderly grandmother who has served her community all deserve equitable access to healthcare. Health is not a luxury; it is a fundamental human right.

Today, many are denied this right due to financial barriers. Families are forced into impossible choices, between food and healthcare, between rent and medication, between survival and dignity.

The Free Primary Health Care Programme removes these burdens, ensuring that every Ghanaian, irrespective of socioeconomic status, can access essential services.

Fellow citizens, this is a defining moment in our nation’s history. This initiative is not merely a policy; it is a paradigm shift in how we value life, allocate resources, and uphold collective responsibility.

We must act decisively:

Utilise these services—visit local health facilities, undertake regular check-ups, and prioritise preventive care.

Disseminate accurate information—educate communities and counter misinformation.

Support healthcare professionals—recognise their commitment under demanding conditions.

Uphold accountability—demand quality service delivery and report any breaches of policy.

This is a call to national duty. It transcends political affiliation and speaks to our shared humanity. When future generations reflect on this moment—when preventable deaths declined, when healthcare became accessible, and when dignity was restored to millions—they will recognise it as a turning point in Ghana’s development journey.

The Free Primary Health Care Programme must succeed—not as a political aspiration, but as a national imperative. Because the health of our people defines the strength of our nation.

Long live the Free Primary Health Care Programme.

Long live the health and wellbeing of all Ghanaians.

Long live our great nation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.