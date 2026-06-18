Why Ghana cannot afford to neglect its Automotive Industry

Ghana’s economic ambitions cannot be achieved through imports alone. If the country is serious about creating jobs, retaining value within its economy, and building a competitive industrial sector, it must invest in industries that produce rather than simply consume. Few sectors offer that opportunity more clearly than automotive assembly.

Despite attracting major global brands and millions of dollars in investment, Ghana’s automotive industry remains nascent and often overlooked. Yet its success could have far-reaching implications for the country’s economic future.

Every year, Ghana imports approximately 100,000 vehicles, nearly 90 per cent of them already used. In the process, the country spends between $1.14 billion and $1.5 billion annually on vehicle imports, placing enormous pressure on foreign exchange reserves and reinforcing a cycle of dependence on foreign manufacturing.

While policymakers often focus on stabilising the cedi and creating jobs, one of the most practical opportunities to address both challenges is already within reach: the development of a competitive domestic automotive assembly industry.

The Ghana Automotive Development Policy (GADP) was designed to move Ghana from being a dumping ground for overaged vehicles to becoming a regional automotive manufacturing hub. Since its introduction, the policy has attracted more than $35 million in private investment from global automotive manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, Peugeot and KIA.

These investments have already created more than 320 direct jobs and over 900 indirect jobs, while building the foundation for a modern industrial sector capable of generating thousands more employment opportunities in the years ahead.

Yet despite this progress, Ghana’s automotive assembly industry remains at a critical crossroads. Without deliberate support, the country risks losing a rare opportunity to build a manufacturing sector with the potential to transform the economy.

The case for supporting local vehicle assembly extends far beyond the interests of automotive companies. It is fundamentally about industrialisation. No country has become an industrial powerhouse by relying solely on imports.

Successful automotive industries in countries such as South Africa, Morocco, Thailand and Malaysia all began with assembly operations before expanding into component manufacturing, research and development, logistics and export production. Ghana has an opportunity to follow a similar path.

The automotive industry possesses one of the highest economic multiplier effects of any manufacturing sector. Every assembly plant creates demand for steel, aluminium, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, paints, packaging, transport services and technical training. Over time, local assembly can stimulate the growth of entire supplier networks that create value far beyond the factory floor.

This is particularly important for Ghana because the country already possesses industrial assets that can support such expansion. Institutions and enterprises such as VALCO, GIADEC, Suame Magazine, Abossey Okai and Kokompe provide a foundation upon which a more integrated automotive ecosystem can be built. With the right support, local artisans and manufacturers could transition from repair and maintenance activities into component fabrication, diagnostics, parts manufacturing and certified after-sales services.

The employment benefits are equally compelling. The recently commissioned Rana Motors assembly plant alone provides direct employment for approximately 250 young Ghanaians and has supported technical training for nearly 3,000 personnel. These are not temporary jobs.

They are skilled positions that contribute to productivity, technology transfer and workforce development. At a time when youth unemployment remains a major national challenge, industries capable of creating such opportunities deserve serious policy attention.

Support for the automotive sector can also strengthen Ghana’s balance of payments. Currently, billions of dollars leave the country each year to finance vehicle imports. While assembly plants initially depend on imported kits and components, increasing local content over time allows more value to remain within the domestic economy. Every component produced locally reduces import dependence and strengthens Ghana’s industrial base.

The opportunities become even more significant when viewed through the lens of regional trade. The ECOWAS market is projected to demand more than one million vehicles annually by 2035.

Combined with the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, Ghana is strategically positioned to serve as a manufacturing and export hub for West Africa. Rather than remaining a destination for imported vehicles, the country can become a producer and exporter of vehicles assembled on its own soil.

Despite these advantages, the sector faces serious structural challenges. Many assembly plants are operating far below capacity because they must compete against large volumes of imported used vehicles, some of which would not meet acceptable standards in their countries of origin. Although the Customs Amendment Act, 2020, introduced restrictions on overaged and salvaged vehicle imports, enforcement has remained inconsistent.

Affordability presents another challenge. Commercial lending rates ranging between 25 and 30 per cent place vehicle financing beyond the reach of many Ghanaians. Consequently, less than 5 per cent of new vehicle purchases are financed through formal banking channels. Consumers are therefore pushed towards older used vehicles that require lower upfront payments, even when maintenance and operating costs are significantly higher over time.

The solution is not indefinite protectionism. The government has a responsibility to protect public revenue and ensure that incentives produce measurable economic outcomes. However, withdrawing support prematurely would undermine an industry that is still in its infancy.

Instead, support should be tied to performance. Companies benefiting from incentives should demonstrate clear progress in job creation, skills development, technology transfer, local content utilisation and production expansion. Incentives should be viewed as investments in industrial transformation rather than permanent concessions.

At the same time, policymakers should introduce innovative financing mechanisms that make locally assembled vehicles accessible to ordinary workers, transport operators and small businesses. State-backed leasing schemes, affordable credit facilities and public procurement policies that prioritise locally assembled vehicles can help stimulate demand while expanding ownership opportunities.

Government must also ensure that existing stakeholders within the automotive ecosystem are not left behind. Thousands of Ghanaians depend on used-vehicle imports, spare-parts trading and repair services for their livelihoods. A successful transition must create opportunities for these workers through retraining, certification and integration into local supply chains.

Ultimately, the debate is not about protecting a handful of vehicle assemblers. It is about determining whether Ghana will continue exporting jobs, foreign exchange and industrial opportunities to other countries or begin building the manufacturing capabilities necessary for long-term economic transformation.

Countries that successfully industrialised did not arrive there by accident. They made deliberate investments in manufacturing, skills development and market creation. Ghana now faces a similar choice.

If the country is serious about creating jobs, stabilising the cedi, expanding exports and building economic resilience, then supporting the automotive assembly industry is not simply an option. It is an economic imperative.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.