Why Ghana can’t ignore plastic pollution and marine litter: A World Ocean Day reflection

As the world marks World Ocean Day, the call to “sustain what sustains us” carries particular urgency in Ghana. Recent severe flooding in Accra, triggered by heavy rainfall and worsened by controlled spillage from the Weija Dam, has once again exposed the fragile intersection between environmental neglect, urban planning, and economic stability. These events are not isolated; they are signals of a deeper systemic challenge that Ghana can no longer afford to ignore.

While conversations around climate change and sustainability are gaining momentum, plastic pollution and marine litter remain among the most immediate and interconnected threats to the country’s future. This is no longer just an environmental concern; it is a financial, social, and developmental imperative.

From Drains to Oceans

In Ghana, the story of ocean pollution begins far from the coastline. It starts in our cities, particularly in rapidly expanding urban centres like Accra, where plastic waste continues to overwhelm already strained drainage systems. Sachet water bags, plastic bottles, and packaging debris clog gutters and waterways, turning routine rainfall into destructive floods.

The recent floods brought this reality into sharp focus. Heavy rains, combined with increased water releases from the Weija Dam, overwhelmed drains burdened with plastic waste, sending floodwaters into homes, markets, and businesses. Much of this waste eventually made its way into the Korle Lagoon and into the Atlantic Ocean, reinforcing a simple yet often overlooked truth: what happens in our drains ultimately impacts our oceans.

This is a systemic breakdown with cascading consequences. Plastic pollution intensifies flooding, damages infrastructure, disrupts economic activity, and contaminates ecosystems.

When Environmental Risk Becomes Financial Risk

Recent events in Accra have made it increasingly clear that plastic pollution is also a financial risk. The economic disruptions caused by flooding are immediate and far-reaching. Traders lose inventory in submerged markets, transport networks are paralysed, and businesses are forced to shut down due to water damage and power outages.

For financial institutions, these impacts are tangible. They translate into delayed loan repayments, rising insurance claims, and increased credit defaults. A trader in Makola losing goods to floodwaters represents more than a personal loss; it becomes a potential non-performing loan. A logistics company unable to operate due to impassable roads faces cash flow constraints, while a manufacturer forced to halt production sees its financial position weaken.

Ghana generates an estimated 1.1 million tons of plastic waste annually, yet less than 10% is recycled. The remainder leaks into the environment, compounding flood risks and contributing to long-term economic instability. This underscores the need to reframe plastic pollution as a core risk to economic resilience.

Ocean Health as Economic Strategy

Ocean health, often overlooked in ESG conversations, is central to Ghana’s development. Coastal ecosystems support fisheries, tourism, and trade, key pillars of the national economy. Ports such as Tema and Takoradi facilitate a significant share of Ghana’s commerce, making their sustainability critical to economic growth.

The connection between inland waste and coastal vulnerability is now undeniable. Waste that clogs drains today becomes marine litter tomorrow, degrading beaches, undermining fisheries, and weakening tourism potential. Protecting ocean health is therefore a strategic economic necessity.

Financing the Circular Economy Transition

Globally, momentum is building to address plastic pollution, including efforts toward a legally binding treaty. For Ghana, this aligns with the urgent need to transition from a linear “take-use-dispose” model to a circular economy in which materials are reused, recycled, and reintegrated into production cycles.

There are encouraging signs of progress. Engagements such as UNIDO-led stakeholder discussions on circular economy financing have highlighted both the opportunities and funding gaps within Ghana’s waste management sector.

The circular economy for plastics in Ghana is estimated to be worth more than $300 million, yet it remains largely informal and underfunded. The recent floods underscore why investment in this sector is essential for building urban resilience and safeguarding economic stability.

From Commitments to Action

Addressing plastic pollution requires moving beyond high-level commitments to integrated and measurable action. Financial institutions have a critical role to play by embedding environmental, social, and governance considerations into lending decisions, product development, and capital allocation.

Supporting waste collection and recycling enterprises, financing sustainable packaging solutions, and investing in resilient infrastructure are not acts of corporate social responsibility; they are strategic investments in risk mitigation and long-term growth.

Governance and Behaviour Change

Lasting impact depends heavily on effective governance. Ghana has policies and regulations governing waste management, but enforcement remains inconsistent. The consequences are evident in clogged drains, indiscriminate dumping, and recurring flood disasters.

Equally important is behaviour change. Public awareness, incentives for responsible disposal, and meaningful penalties for littering must work together to shift societal norms. Waste segregation at source must move from policy aspiration to everyday practice.

A Leadership Moment for Ghana

Plastic pollution must be understood as a systemic risk. The floods in Accra provide a real-time case study of how unmanaged waste can amplify climate-related shocks, leading to asset damage, business disruption, and economic losses that ripple through the financial sector.

World Ocean Day presents more than a symbolic moment. It is an opportunity for leadership and decisive action. Ghana stands at a critical juncture where policy direction, financial innovation, and behavioural change must align to build a more resilient future.

Recent regulatory signals offer a step forward. The planned ban on polystyrene by 2027 is a necessary intervention, given its significant contribution to urban flooding and marine pollution. However, it must form part of a broader transition toward reducing single-use plastics, particularly plastic bags, which dominate Ghana’s waste stream.

Sustaining What Sustains Us

Achieving meaningful progress will require coordinated action across government, the private sector, and communities. Financial institutions, positioned at the intersection of capital and development, have a unique role in shaping what gets funded and scaled. By supporting circular economy enterprises and financing sustainable infrastructure, they can help drive the transition toward a resilient and inclusive blue economy.

Plastic pollution and marine litter are no longer distant environmental concerns. They are visible in our drains, our markets, and our coastlines and increasingly reflected in our economic outcomes. The recent floods in Accra have made the cost of inaction clear.

Protecting the ocean is not charity. It is a strategy and a source of resilience, essential to Ghana’s economic future.

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The writer, Francis Ayisi, is the Head of Sustainability at Stanbic Bank Ghana

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.