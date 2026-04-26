Why people are paying $1,000 to read in silence with strangers

A growing number of people in the United States and the United Kingdom are paying hundreds—and in some cases over $1,000 to attend reading retreats where participants gather simply to read in quiet company.

The trend reflects a shift in how reading is being experienced, moving away from its modern perception as a solitary activity to a more social one.

Historically, reading was often a shared experience. Before widespread electricity and modern entertainment, people commonly read aloud in groups, using books as a way to connect, discuss ideas and pass time together. Experts say this social aspect of reading has faded over time, with many now more likely to use their phones in public than open a book.

Recent data also suggests that reading for pleasure is declining, with only a small percentage of people engaging in it daily.

In response, reading retreats have emerged as a new way to reconnect with books and with others. These events typically take place in countryside homes or hotels, where participants spend several days reading their own books, often in silence, while also having the option to join light activities such as walks, journaling sessions or group discussions.

Organisers say demand has been strong, with many retreats selling out months in advance. Prices vary, ranging from about $950 to over $1,700 depending on the location and duration.

The rise of these retreats is partly linked to social media trends such as “BookTok” and celebrity book clubs, which have helped renew interest in reading and created communities around shared literary interests.

Experts say the concept is not entirely new but rather a return to earlier traditions. In the past, reading was commonly done in shared spaces, from family gatherings to public transport. However, changes in lifestyle—including a decline in public commuting and fewer visits to libraries—have reduced those opportunities.

For some participants, the appeal lies in being able to read without distraction while still feeling part of a group. Others value the sense of community, even without conversation.

As interest continues to grow, organisers believe these retreats are helping to reshape reading culture—turning what was once seen as a solitary habit into a shared social experience once again.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.