Workshop on human trafficking ends with call for stronger collaboration and enforcement

Audio By Carbonatix
The two-day Strategic Training Workshop on Human Trafficking and its Gender-Related Issues has concluded with renewed calls for stronger collaboration, proactive enforcement and sustained commitment to tackling the problem in Ghana.
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, stressed in her closing remarks that combating human trafficking requires a coordinated effort across institutions.
She noted that no single organisation can address the issue alone, highlighting the importance of partnerships, continuous engagement and shared responsibility in protecting vulnerable groups.
She also extended condolences to victims and families affected by a recent boat tragedy, expressing concern about its disproportionate impact on women and children.
The Minister assured that the Ministry would explore ways to support affected families while urging stakeholders to draw lessons to prevent similar incidents.
In a welcome address, the Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Gender, Children and Social Welfare Committee, Ibrahimah Mohammed Zuwera, emphasised the value of participation, knowledge-sharing and open dialogue in shaping effective responses to human trafficking.
Participants received training on human trafficking as an organised crime, with particular focus on child trafficking and the rising issue of baby stealing.
The sessions highlighted the complex nature of trafficking networks and called for intelligence-led interventions, stronger surveillance systems and increased community awareness.
Additional discussions covered law enforcement operations, rescue efforts and victim protection systems, as well as gender-sensitive approaches to rehabilitation and reintegration aimed at restoring dignity and providing sustainable livelihoods for survivors.
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