MPs undergo training on human trafficking and gender dimensions

A two-day strategic training programme on human trafficking and its gender-related dimensions is currently underway for members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Gender and the Gender Equity Committee.

The workshop, which began on Thursday, April 9, 2026, is expected to end on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The training is being organised by the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with International Justice Mission.

It aims to equip participants, particularly lawmakers, with the knowledge and tools needed to better understand and address human trafficking in Ghana, with a strong focus on its gendered aspects.

Participants are being taken through a range of topics, including the nature and gender dynamics of human trafficking, irregular migration, human smuggling, child labour, and trafficking as an organised crime.

Additional sessions will examine law enforcement responses, rescue operations, victim protection, rehabilitation and reintegration, as well as survivor engagement and community participation.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, emphasised that human trafficking disproportionately affects women and girls, who make up the majority of victims both globally and within Ghana.

She noted that Ghana continues to serve as a source, transit, and destination point for trafficking, and warned of emerging threats such as cyber-enabled exploitation.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Chief Director, Marian W. A. Kpakpah, the Head of the General Administration Directorate, Mr. Ebenezer Charway, described human trafficking as a serious violation of human dignity, particularly impacting vulnerable groups.

He called for stronger collaboration, innovation, and sustained commitment among stakeholders to effectively tackle the problem.

The programme is expected to strengthen Parliament’s role in legislation, oversight, and advocacy in the fight against human trafficking. It will continue on Friday, April 10, 2026, with additional sessions to deepen participants’ understanding and response strategies.

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