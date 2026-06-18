FIFA’s decision to expand the World Cup format from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition did not meet with universal approval.

Germany’s 7-1 group stage victory over Curacao highlighted why many people believe the addition of more teams has diluted the competition.

They argue that the expansion is another money-grabbing scheme by FIFA and their exorbitant ticket prices support that stance.

However, confederations that received extra slots to send more representatives to the World Cup may view this as a necessary evil.

World Cup expansion has delivered unprecedented opportunities for Arab Football

The Middle East region has benefited massively from FIFA’s ‘Grow the Game’ (GTG) initiative.

The decision to expand the World Cup falls under the purview of the scheme, and it has already had a massive impact in terms of Arab participation at the showpiece event.

Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup was a landmark moment, helping to bring more attention on a region that had previously been viewed as a footballing backwater.

Bringing the World Cup to the doorstep of Arab fans had a massive impact, especially in the online betting industry. That knock-on effect will be felt again this summer.

Resources such as the Arab World Cup betting guide featured on Arabworldcupbet will be accessed by new bettors seeking reputable sportsbooks.

The uptick in betting activity in the Middle East is forcing governments to reconsider their stance to a practice that had previously been a taboo subject.

Increased interest in football in the region is another factor which authorities in the Middle East have recognised they must capitalise upon.

Understanding FIFA’s real motivation

Strengthening ties to the Middle East is a crucial part of FIFA’s GTG plans. The World Cup in Qatar was a historic achievement as it was the first-ever tournament hosted in the region.

While it also highlighted FIFA’s willingness to take the game into new territories, there were still debates about whether it was a decision born out of business interest rather than development.

The World Cup in Qatar was a success from a football perspective, but the tournament was shrouded in off-the-pitch issues that left FIFA facing plenty of criticism.

Fans were unhappy about issues such as workers’ rights and restrictions on alcohol, but it did not stop the governing body from moving on with the plan.

While that was going on in the background, FIFA were vindicated by their decision to bring the World Cup to the Middle East when an Arab nation made history.

Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-final was proof that Arab nations can hold their own against the best in the world, especially after beating global powerhouses Spain and Portugal in that run.

Despite the outside noise, FIFA were satisfied enough with the region’s ability to host the world’s biggest football tournament and attract a massive global audience.

Plans are already in place for Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 World Cup, while talks are underway about potentially expanding the format even further to accommodate 64 teams.

World Cup 2026 ticket prices suggest foul play in FIFA’s GTG Initiative

FIFA’s official position on the World Cup expansion is to spread football to more countries and generate revenue that can be invested back into the sport.

The organisation does provide funding to smaller football associations to help improve facilities, youth development programmes and local competitions.

However, if FIFA wants supporters to believe the World Cup expansion is mainly about growing football, then the issue of ticket prices puts a lot of large holes in that message.

The 2026 World Cup was sold as a tournament that would bring more nations, more fans and more opportunities together than ever before. However, many fans have complained about being unable to afford ticket prices.

The backlash became so strong that FIFA eventually introduced a new ‘Supporter Entry Tier’ priced at $60 for every match, including the final.

But they made sure that those tickets accounted for only a fraction of the total seats available. The fact that FIFA felt compelled to introduce a cheaper category speaks volumes.

They would not have needed to create a special low-cost section if they weren’t under increasing pressure from the fans about affordability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.