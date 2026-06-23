World Cup: Mbappe brace as France beat Iraq after two hour delay

Audio By Carbonatix
Kylian Mbappe scored twice to move joint-second in the all-time World Cup goalscoring list as France cruised past Iraq in a weather-delayed game in Philadelphia.
Mbappe netted early in both halves to take his World Cup goals tally to 16 in 16 games, two shy of Lionel Messi who broke Miroslav Klose's record hours earlier.
France v Iraq became the first match at this World Cup to be interrupted by severe weather, with the second half beginning more than two hours after the first period ended because of lightning strikes in the area.
Heavy rainfall earlier in the day had delayed supporters' entry to Philadelphia Stadium, although the match kicked off on time.
France began strongly and their early dominance was rewarded in the 14th minute when Mbappe arrowed a left-footed strike into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area.
But the 2018 champions struggled to create any clear chances after the first-half hydration break, with Iraq able to enjoy longer spells of possession despite losing striker and captain Aymen Hussein to injury.
France emerged from the extended break with renewed conviction but were gifted a second goal - Iraq keeper Ahmed Basil failed to control a short goal-kick taken by defender Zaid Tahseen and Ousmane Dembele teed up Mbappe for a simple finish.
Les Bleus had further chances to extend their lead - Adrien Rabiot missed a clear header and Michael Olise hit the crossbar with an audacious dink - before Dembele scored their third with a strike into the bottom corner.
The goal - set up by a brilliant outside-of-the-foot pass from Olise - was Dembele's first for France at a major tournament in his 20th appearance.
Iraq created two decent chances in the final 20 minutes, but defender Rebin Sulaka volleyed over from Zidane Iqbal's corner before Ali Al Hamadi couldn't get on the end of a teasing Marko Farji cross.
Mbappe then raced clear late on and looked set to complete his hat-trick, but he lashed a left-footed effort high and wide.
France, who are bidding to reach a third successive World Cup final, are top of Group I with six points while Iraq are bottom with zero.
Analysis: France send another ominous message
While France were always expected to win this game, the manner in which they did so offers another reminder of why they are among the tournament favourites.
A team built on pace and trickery could have stuttered on such a wet and heavy pitch after a two-hour break, but if anything it was Iraq who lost all momentum after the weather delay.
While Mbappe is France's talisman - and could end up overtaking Messi as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer before he flies back to Madrid - Olise produced another outstanding performance.
The London-born winger may not speak much French, but the connection he has with his team-mates was clear as he provided two assists to make it six goal contributions in his past three international appearances.
There was even time for Ballon d'Or winner Dembele to end his major tournament hoodoo, which will no doubt give him added confidence going forward.
While Iraq fashioned a few opportunities of their own, at no point did it feel like France had relinquished control.
Les Bleus' off-the-ball work was impressive throughout and they managed to force a number of turnovers in dangerous areas by pressing Iraq's players.
Didier Deschamps' side have showed they can hurt opponents in any way they like - no matter the conditions facing them.
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