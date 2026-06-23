World Cup: Should Ghana have been awarded a penalty against England?

Konsa tackle Adu in the box

England fans were left frustrated as their side were held to a goalless draw against Ghana, but were Thomas Tuchel's side fortunate not to have a penalty given against them?

The incident in question happened late in Tuesday's game as Prince Adu charged into the box before Ezri Konsa came across and appeared to bring down the midfielder.

No spot-kick was given - to the relief of England supporters, with replays showing Konsa had caught Adu on the knee and made no contact with the ball.

The BBC pundits watching the game were largely in agreement that Konsa and England were fortunate not to have been punished.

"I think that's a penalty," former Three Lions and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney said on BBC One.

"Konsa takes a huge risk. His feet are off the floor when he comes flying in and he gets the man, not the ball.

"That could easily have been given in my view."

Fellow former England international and ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards added: "England were chasing the game, they were trying to score the goal but you still need that protection behind you.

"On another day, that could have been a penalty."

Why did the VAR not intervene?

If the incident was a clear penalty as many of those watching believe, why was it not looked at by the video assistant referee?

In the Premier League that may well have happened - but at this World Cup VAR is being used a little differently.

Pierluigi Collina, Fifa's head of referees, wants a higher threshold for challenges on the field and consistency of decision-making - if you let more tackles go on the field, you must have fewer VAR interventions.

That could be the reason why there appeared to be no VAR review of this specific incident.

Darren Cann, the 2010 World Cup final assistant referee, feels the wrong decision was made.

"As an England fan I am delighted that it wasn't given," he said on BBC One.

"But I have to be honest, for me this should have been referred...

"Konsa makes absolutely no contact at all with the ball, he brings down his opponent. He is airborne, he is out of control, he makes contact with the attacker. For me this was a penalty kick."

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