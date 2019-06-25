Zimbabwe bans use of foreign currencies

Zimbabwe bans use of foreign currencies
Source: BBC
Date: 25-06-2019 Time: 01:06:13:am
Share
The Zimbabwe dollar was scrapped after it became almost completely worthless

Zimbabwe has banned the use of international currencies such as the US dollar, South African rand and British pound.

Zimbabwe has not had its own fully fledged currency since 2009 when authorities abolished the Zimbabwe dollar due to hyperinflation.

The ban comes in immediately and has caught locals by surprise.

Shops and most businesses will only be allowed to accept the substitute currency, the RTGS dollars.

Authorities are believed to have introduced this new measure to curb rampant black market currency trading.

Critics believe that this will slow the economy as businesses will not be able to operate with a volatile local currency.

The regulation does not affect foreign currency accounts, and airfares and customs duty for some items will still be paid in foreign currency.



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Zongo chief takes on UEW Vice Chancellor over discord at university
Aggressive seagulls keep couple hostage in their own home for six days
Special Prosecutor, CHRAJ to assist PIAC to fight misuse of petroleum funds
Newspaper headlines: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Latest Stories

How to actually teach your kid the value of money
UN agency imports contraceptives worth $1.9m to Ghana in 2018
Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau: Kick-off time, team news, head-to-head, form and more
Why you will pay 18.1% more for water
Rearing for food and jobs will develop livestock industry – Akufo-Addo
Foreign MoMo operators must have 30% local participation to secure license – BoG
Multimedia Group's Richard Kwadwo Nyarko selected as Africa fact-checking fellow
Newspaper headlines: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
4 Gov’t officials in road crash; 3 in critical condition
5 Nigerians arrested for allegedly raping woman in husband's presence
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
NSMQ2019: These 3 schools turned ‘Problem of the Day’ to 'Play of the Day’

LIFESTYLE
How to actually teach your kid the value of money
ODD NEWS
Aggressive seagulls keep couple hostage in their own home for six days
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
How to post to multiple social networks
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region