Zimbabwe has banned the use of international currencies such as the US dollar, South African rand and British pound.
Zimbabwe has not had its own fully fledged currency since 2009 when authorities abolished the Zimbabwe dollar due to hyperinflation.
The ban comes in immediately and has caught locals by surprise.
Shops and most businesses will only be allowed to accept the substitute currency, the RTGS dollars.
Authorities are believed to have introduced this new measure to curb rampant black market currency trading.
Critics believe that this will slow the economy as businesses will not be able to operate with a volatile local currency.
The regulation does not affect foreign currency accounts, and airfares and customs duty for some items will still be paid in foreign currency.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Ethiopia 'coup ringleader killed'
- Zimbabwe bans use of foreign currencies
- Aksum: The holy city where mosques are banned
- Iran: New US sanctions target Supreme Leader Khamenei
- Sudan crisis: Internet restored - but only for lawyer
- Woman wakes up alone on dark, parked plane
- Jihadists kill 7 Chadian soldiers, local guard in ambush
- Man ordered to compensate ex-wife for 27 years of house chores
- US 'launched cyber-attack on Iran weapons systems'
- Ethiopia army chief shot dead in 'coup bid' attacks
- Ugandan activist to be prosecuted over president's mother
- Harry and Meghan split from William and Kate joint charity
- Gunmen kill dozens in 'terrorist' Mali attack
- Biden refuses to apologise for working with racist senators
- Nigeria condemns attack on its embassy in London