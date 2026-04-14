Yamfo CoH TEIN empowers students with entrepreneurial skills to combat after-school unemployment

The Yamfo College of Health chapter of the Tertiary Institution Network (TEIN) has equipped over 160 students with practical vocational skills to bridge the gap between graduation and employment.

The workshop, held on Saturday, April 12, targeted members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) student wing and students from various tertiary and second-cycle institutions across the Tano North Municipality.

The training focused on the production of essential household and medicinal chemicals, providing participants with hands-on experience in manufacturing liquid soap and detergents, shower gel, hand sanitisers, and disinfectants.

Joseph Anaba, TEIN President at Yamfo College of Health, emphasised that these skills serve as a crucial path of their economic life after school.

"This will support students' incomes while waiting for government postings and provide a lifeline for those who missed out on the National Apprenticeship Program (NAP)," Anaba stated.

The workshop drew a diverse crowd from several high-profile institutions in the municipality, including Yamfo College of Health, Presbyterian Nursing and Midwifery College (Duayaw-Nkwanta), St. John of God Physiotherapy Training College, Yamfo Technical Institute and Anglican Senior High School

The initiative received high praise from Awudu Razak, the Ahafo Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA). He commended the TEIN executives for identifying the perennial challenge of post-school unemployment and fixing it with the skills training.

"No matter your primary profession, adding an employable skill provides an alternative source of livelihood and reduces domestic costs," Razak noted, reaffirming the YEA’s commitment to supporting technical empowerment for Ghanaian youth.

Michael Peprah Gyamfi, Tano North Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser, added that such grassroots skills development is a fundamental pillar for overall national growth.

For the students involved, the workshop was more than just a training session; it was an economic turning point.

Sarah Boakye Boadiwaa of Yamfo Anglican SHS and Joshua Antwi of Yamfo College of Health described the intervention as a "milestone opportunity" that prepares them for the job market regardless of whether they secure immediate roles in the public or private sectors.

As the demand for health-related products remains high, these student-entrepreneurs are now positioned to enter the market not just as job seekers but as providers.

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