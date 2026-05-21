Yango Group launches Yango Tech in Africa with AI, digital infrastructure solutions

Yango Group has announced the launch of Yango Tech in Africa, expanding the company’s presence in the region with a portfolio of AI and digital infrastructure solutions for businesses, city authorities and public-sector organizations.

The expansion marks Yango Group’s move beyond consumer-facing services in Africa into B2B technology and AI implementations. Yango Tech will focus on helping organizations automate operations, modernize infrastructure and adopt AI tools across sectors including mobility, healthcare, financial services and retail.

According to McKinsey, generative AI could unlock between $61 billion and $103 billion in annual economic value across Africa, while more than 40% of organizations on the continent are already experimenting with or implementing AI solutions.

At the same time, demand for digital infrastructure and enterprise technologies continues to grow across African markets. GSMA estimates that the mobile sector contributed $220 billion to Africa’s economy in 2024 and could reach $270 billion by 2030 as digital services and enterprise technologies expand.

Yango Tech’s African portfolio includes generative AI adoption programmes, smart city technologies, healthcare digitalization solutions, and platforms for financial services and electronic commerce. The company helps enterprises and public-sector organizations identify where AI can deliver measurable business value, develop implementation roadmaps, assess ROI and integrate AI tools into daily operations. The offering also includes deployment support, AI governance frameworks and training programmes for executives and operational teams.

“African markets are showing growing demand for automation, infrastructure modernization and practical AI applications,” said Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer at Yango Group. “Yango Tech’s goal is to help organizations implement technology in ways that improve operational efficiency and support long-term digital transformation.”

In Central Asia, Yango Tech has already successfully launched Maas projects, including real-time ambulance tracking systems designed to improve emergency response coordination and visibility for patients and dispatch centers. The company has already begun deployment in Mozambique and South Africa, with projects spanning mobility, healthcare and electronic commerce — marking the first step in a broader expansion across the continent.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech is the B2B technology arm of Yango Group, providing AI-powered and digital infrastructure solutions for businesses, cities and public-sector organizations. Its portfolio includes AI transformation consulting, mobility platforms, healthcare digital transformation solutions and other scalable technologies designed to improve efficiency, support innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a global technology company that develops digital services across mobility, delivery, entertainment, e-commerce, AI and digital infrastructure. The Group operates across multiple international markets and continues to expand in Africa through locally adapted services, partnerships and long-term technology investments.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.