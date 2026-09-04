Yellow Card joins Ghana’s second virtual asset regulatory sandbox

Global stablecoin infrastructure provider Yellow Card has been admitted into the second cohort of Ghana’s regulatory sandbox for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), deepening its engagement with regulators as the country develops its digital asset industry.

The company is among 10 participants selected for the second cohort of the sandbox, which is being overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana. The initiative forms part of efforts to test and refine the regulatory framework introduced under Ghana’s Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, passed in December 2025.

Yellow Card’s participation will allow the company to test its stablecoin payment, fiat settlement and digital wallet infrastructure under regulatory supervision. It also plans to work with local banks, payment networks and businesses to develop digital payment and treasury solutions for the Ghanaian market.

“Ghana is one of the most important markets in Africa's digital finance story, and we're proud to be building here alongside the SEC and the Bank of Ghana,” said Gillian Darko, Vice President of Strategy at Yellow Card.

“This is just the start of what we expect will be a long and productive partnership with Ghana's regulators as the legal framework for digital assets continues to take shape,” she added.

Yellow Card said Ghana’s growing role in cross-border commerce makes the country an important market for stablecoin-based settlement, particularly as businesses seek faster and more predictable alternatives to traditional correspondent banking systems.

The company said its entry into the Ghanaian sandbox also strengthens its wider regulatory footprint across Africa and other markets. Its portfolio includes the first VASP licence issued on the African continent, in Botswana, as it positions itself as infrastructure connecting businesses and financial institutions to global digital-dollar liquidity.

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