Youth Impact Parliament announces multi-million cedi chamber project at 5th anniversary

The Youth Impact Parliament (YIP) has announced plans to construct a multi-million cedi chamber and office complex as part of efforts to deepen democratic practice and strengthen the training of young parliamentarians in Ghana and beyond.

The announcement was made during its 5th anniversary celebration and special joint sitting held at the Ho Technical University on Sunday, 19 April 2026, where leaders outlined a bold vision to establish a permanent home for the institution.

According to Jones Amegashie-Viglo, Executive Director of the Youth Impact Movement and President of the Senate, the proposed facility will serve as more than just a headquarters. He explained that it will function as a centre of excellence for political and civic education, while also training parliamentary aspirants and candidates seeking entry into the Parliament of Ghana.

He stated that this will lead to the establishment of the YIP Parliamentary Training Institute following the commissioning of the chamber and office complex.

He further disclosed that a YIP Chamber Fund has been launched to mobilise resources for the project, describing it as a legacy initiative aimed at institutionalising the gains made by the organisation over the past five years.

Mr Amegashie-Viglo indicated that the Youth Impact Parliament was founded on 22 April 2021 in Ho by himself, Amanor Narh, and Raymond Elikem Agbo. He noted that within five years, the initiative has trained over 1,000 young parliamentarians and expanded its presence to five other countries, including India, South Africa, The Gambia, Namibia, and Uganda.

He added that the organisation has convened more than 65 parliamentary sittings across its jurisdictions worldwide and organised 31 virtual leadership seminars, providing continuous education and engagement for members and a broader global audience.

He described the organisation’s journey as remarkable, noting that what began as a bold idea has evolved into a vibrant movement shaping a new generation of leaders equipped with confidence, discipline, and a deep understanding of governance.

He stated that their record remains unmatched, adding that they are widely recognised as the most vibrant youth parliament and Ghana’s first bicameral youth legislature.

Mr Amegashie-Viglo also highlighted legislative strides made by the group, including the successful passage of its first bill into an Act, which has provided members with practical experience in lawmaking.

He added that YIP has submitted policy recommendations to key national institutions, including a position paper to the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament on the introduction of the Speaker’s Panel, as well as proposals for amendments to the 1992 Constitution, some of which have been acknowledged and accepted.

Looking ahead, he noted that the launch of the Chamber Fund marks the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation, describing it as the dawn of a bold and defining phase, while inviting stakeholders and supporters to contribute towards the project.

Speaking at the event, one of the patrons of YIP, Hon Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra, Member of Parliament for Ho West and Chairman of the Energy Committee in Parliament, commended the leadership of YIP for the initiative and pledged his support towards the construction of the chamber complex. He also praised the determination of the group to mobilise its own resources for the project, describing it as forward-looking, and donated an amount of money towards the initiative.

He emphasised the need for young people to prepare themselves for leadership, stating that the youth of today must be ready to take over from current leaders, while encouraging them to take advantage of platforms such as YIP to build their capacities.

Drawing on his nearly two decades in Parliament, he urged members to begin early in understanding parliamentary processes through research, mentorship, and active participation, noting that what is needed now is a stronger grasp of parliamentary rudiments, processes, and procedures.

Hon Bedzra further charged the youth parliamentarians to extend their work beyond meetings by establishing a research department to produce policy ideas and proposals for national development.

He advised that they should conduct research, make statements, and send them to their MPs, adding that their work should be visible beyond the four corners of the House. He also encouraged members to build closer relationships with their respective Members of Parliament by sharing research findings and policy suggestions for presentation in Parliament.

He noted that the innovative bicameral structure of the Youth Impact Parliament, comprising both a Senate and a House, places it ahead in certain respects, adding that such ideas could inspire reforms in the national Parliament.

Hon Bedzra also assured the group of continued support from the Parliament of Ghana, revealing plans for future collaboration, including possible media coverage of their sittings, and pledged to support a YIP member to participate as an observer in the Commonwealth Parliament in July.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, also reaffirmed government support for the Youth Impact Parliament, describing it as one of the biggest incubators of youth leadership in the region.

He urged members to remain diligent and dedicated, noting that their actions and deliberations must contribute meaningfully to shaping policies and programmes. He also encouraged the youth to take a keen interest in environmental cleanliness, stressing the need to sustain the region’s status as the cleanest in Ghana through collaboration with local authorities.

Other highlights of the event included a testimony from the Second Deputy Speaker of YIP, who shared how the platform has transformed her confidence and leadership abilities, noting that it has prepared her to take on greater responsibilities in public service.

The Youth Impact Movement, the parent body of YIP, continues to position itself as a forward-looking institution committed to promoting democratic values, good governance, and youth empowerment across Africa.

The anniversary celebration brought together distinguished guests, youth leaders, and stakeholders, including Dr Sodzi Sodzi-Tetey, Chief Executive Officer of the National Vaccine Institute, Hon Kwasi Bedzra, MP for Ho West, Hon Divine Bosson, former MCE for Ho, and Rt Captain George Nfojoh, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Togo, among others, reaffirming a shared commitment to building a new generation of leaders and laying the foundation for a lasting institutional legacy through the proposed chamber complex.

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