144 Ghanaian migrants safely return from Libya under IOM humanitarian programme

Audio By Carbonatix
The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, has facilitated the safe return of 144 Ghanaian migrants from Libya under its Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) Programme.
The returnees arrived at the Accra International Airport on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in two batches, arriving about 20 minutes apart.
They were received by officials from key state institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Immigration Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Department of Social Welfare, the Ghana Health Service, and other agencies involved in migrant protection and reintegration.
The evacuation forms part of a long-standing partnership between the Government of Ghana and the IOM to provide safe, dignified, and orderly return support for Ghanaian nationals stranded abroad, particularly in conflict-affected and high-risk migration transit countries such as Libya.
Upon arrival, the returnees underwent immigration and health screening and received immediate support, including food, psychosocial assistance and transportation to their destinations.
The migrants will also be enrolled in reintegration programmes designed to support their transition back into their communities. The assistance will include livelihood support, vocational skills training and other socio-economic empowerment initiatives based on individual assessments.
The Government of Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Ghanaian citizens abroad, while expressing appreciation to the IOM and other partners for their continued support in facilitating humanitarian return and reintegration efforts.
Authorities also urged prospective migrants to consider safe and regular migration pathways, warning against the dangers associated with irregular migration and human smuggling networks.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will continue working with the IOM, Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad, and relevant national institutions to provide support to Ghanaians in distress and promote safe, orderly and regular migration.
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