2026 Ga Homowo Health Walk set for bigger show as Bills Micro Credit donates GH¢350,000

The outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bills Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

This year's Ga Homowo Health Walk is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet, with organisers receiving a GH¢350,000 sponsorship package from Bills Micro Credit Limited to support the annual event scheduled for Saturday, August 1.

The support includes a cash donation, 5,000 branded event shirts, drinking water, beverages and other logistics. Participants will also benefit from free health screening from 7:00 a.m., while games, entertainment and performances by popular Ga artistes will bring the day's activities to a close.

The presentation was made to Team Okintinklan by the Head of Operations of Bills Micro Credit, Kweku Baah, on behalf of the company's Chief Executive Officer, Romeo-Richlove Kweku Elorm Seshie.

Reading the CEO's address, Mr. Baah said the partnership between Bills Micro Credit and Team Okintinklan has grown steadily since it began in 2024 and continues to be driven by a shared interest in promoting healthy living and celebrating the rich heritage of the Ga people.

"We are not simply in the business of providing loans. We are in the business of financing ambition, unlocking opportunity and helping hardworking Ghanaians take the next step towards a better future," he said.

He added that supporting the Health Walk reflects the company's belief that investing in people and communities creates opportunities for long-term growth.

Receiving the sponsorship package, Nuumo Nikoi Amasah II, Klan Wulomo and Vice President of the Ga Adangbe Wulomei Council, expressed appreciation to Bills Micro Credit for its continued support.

He said the company's contribution had helped strengthen the annual Health Walk and encouraged other corporate organisations to support initiatives that promote health and preserve Ghana's cultural heritage.

Nuumo Nikoi Amasah II announced that activities on Saturday, August 1, will begin with free health screening at 7:00 a.m. Participants will then assemble at Mantse Agbonaa, where the main walk will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The walk will pass through major Ga communities before ending at Bannerman Road, where participants will enjoy games, entertainment and performances by well-known Ga artistes.

He appealed to Ga indigenes, residents and the general public to join the walk, describing it as an opportunity to keep fit, celebrate Ga culture and strengthen community bonds.

Over the years, the Ga Homowo Health Walk has become one of the standout events on the Homowo calendar, drawing traditional leaders, corporate organisations, youth groups and residents from across the Ga State.

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