2026 World Cup: Officials selected are the world’s very best – FIFA defends referees list

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FIFA has defended its decision over the selection of referees to officiate at the 2026 World Cup, following scrutiny over notable absentees.
The world football governing body released a list consisting of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 video match officials, selected from six confederations and 50 member associations.
Ghana’s Daniel Laryea, who officiated in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, did not make the list despite being described as the “best” at the continental showpiece by former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye.
Notable omissions also include Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who was the centre-man during the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal – a man surrounded by controversy following Senegal’s 17-minute walk-off in protest over a penalty awarded to hosts Morocco.
Meanwhile, Africa is represented by seven officials - Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Amin Mohamed (Egypt), Pierre Atcho (Gabon), Jalal Jayed (Morocco), Dahane Beida (Mauritania), Tom Abongile (South Africa), and Omar Artan (Somalia).
“The selected match officials are the very best in the world,” FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina
“They were part of a wider pool of officials that was identified and monitored over the past three years. They have attended seminars and officiated at FIFA tournaments.
“In addition, their performances in domestic and international matches were regularly assessed.
“The selected officials have received, and will continue to receive, comprehensive support from our fitness coaches and medical staff, including physiotherapists and a mental specialist."
The expanded 48-team tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, begins from 11 June to 19 July 2026.
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