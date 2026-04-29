5-year-old Miguel Ntsiful battles life-threatening brain condition as family seeks GH₵53k for urgent surgery

A deeply distressing medical case involving five-year-old Miguel Ntsiful has come to light, with urgent calls for support as he battles a severe brain condition requiring critical care.

The story is being championed by The Multimedia Group Limited to mobilise assistance for the child’s treatment and recovery.

Miguel has been diagnosed with a posterior fossa tumour with obstructive hydrocephalus, a serious neurological condition that demands urgent and specialised medical intervention.

He has already undergone one surgery and is now preparing for a second, more critical procedure.

Since the initial operation, Miguel has remained at home as his family continues to struggle with the financial and medical demands of his ongoing care.

Doctors and caregivers are seeking a total amount of GH₵53,000 to support the next stage of his treatment and improve his chances of recovery.

To support his treatment, donations can be channelled through Multimedia Group (Joy) on 0593038842, or via UBA Bank account details 02514278803503 (Multimedia Foundation, Tema Industrial Area).

The situation has placed significant pressure on the family, who are appealing for urgent assistance to help secure the next stage of Miguel’s treatment and improve his chances of recovery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.