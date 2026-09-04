8 feared dead as illegal mining pit collapses at Domi Keniago

Audio By Carbonatix
At least eight people are feared dead at Domi Keniago in the Ashanti Region after an illegal mining pit collapsed on twelve miners.
The incident is reported to have occurred on Thursday, September 3, at approximately 9:40 p.m, in the Amansie South District.
The deceased were reportedly mining when the pit collapsed on them.
An eyewitness, John Paintsil, aged 42, who was among the miners working inside the pit and managed to escape, recounted that there were twelve persons, all males, undertaking mining activities inside the pit at the time of the collapse.
Out of the twelve persons, four persons successfully escaped from the collapsed pit without injuries, while eight persons were trapped underground.
At approximately 10:48 p.m., rescue personnel recovered the lifeless body of one of the trapped victims, identified by the nickname “Chinchilla”.
According to the National Disaster Management Organisation, its District Director received a distress call reporting the tragic mining incident.
Upon receipt of the distress call, a team from the Amansie South District NADMO Office was deployed to the scene to assess the situation and assist with rescue and recovery efforts.
According to a preliminary report by the NADMO, the operations team has mobilised and coordinated the deployment of four excavators to assist in the rescue and recovery operation.
The following persons have since been identified as the miners reportedly trapped underground: Kwaku Dada, Akwasi Awudu, Kwaku Badu, Chinchilla, Kwame, Awelo, Kofi Asaa, and Kojo Buabeng.
Meanwhile, authorities in the area say they are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of the miners.
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