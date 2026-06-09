AAK brings global innovation academy to Ghana to boost chocolate and shea value chains

AAK, a global leader in plant-based oils and fats, has launched its flagship AAK Academy platform in Ghana to strengthen innovation, technical expertise, and value addition across Ghana’s food and personal care industries.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Danish Embassy in Ghana, aims to build local manufacturing capacity and support the growth of Ghana’s agro-processing sector.

The programme also forms part of AAK’s commitment under a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in January 2026 to support the development of Ghana’s shea value chain.

Originally established in Denmark in 2007, the AAK Academy serves as the company’s global platform for knowledge sharing and innovation. It provides customers and industry partners with technical expertise, market insights and practical solutions to support product development and business growth.

The launch in Ghana extends that platform to local manufacturers, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and helping businesses strengthen their competitiveness in regional and international markets.

Held at the Danish Embassy in Accra under the theme “Inspiration in Chocolate and Confectionery Production,” the event brought together stakeholders from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Tree Crops Development Authority, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the European Union Delegation, industry players and members of the diplomatic community.

Vice President and Head of AAK West Africa, Lasse Skaksen, said the Academy reflects AAK’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s agricultural and industrial value chains through collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing.

“We see tremendous potential within Ghana’s chocolate and confectionery industry. Unlocking that potential requires stronger collaboration, access to technical expertise, global market insights and partnerships that support local ambition and growth,” he said.

“Through AAK Academy, we are sharing our global expertise to support local manufacturers in developing more competitive products, strengthening technical capabilities and creating new opportunities within regional and international markets.”

The launch attracted some of Ghana’s leading chocolate producers, including FairAfric, 57 Chocolates, and Bioko Treats, as well as industry professionals from across the food value chain.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Jakob Linulf, described the initiative as another step in strengthening the long-standing partnership between Ghana and Denmark, particularly in agriculture and food processing.

“At a time when Ghana is seeking to leverage agriculture as a driver of economic transformation, partnerships that promote local processing, innovation and skills development are critically important,” he said.

“Beyond exporting raw materials, we must create jobs, strengthen industries and add value within Ghana.”

Representing the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, commended AAK for supporting Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.

The inaugural pilot session of the Academy, held on June 3, brought together 25 local manufacturers and industry stakeholders for technical discussions on the role of oils and fats in chocolate production, emerging global consumer trends and opportunities for product innovation.

Chocolate was selected as the first focus area because of its importance to Ghana’s cocoa economy and its strong potential for value addition.

AAK says the Academy will gradually expand beyond chocolate and confectionery into other sectors, including bakery, dairy, cosmetics and personal care, creating a broader platform for innovation, technical development and industrial growth.

The company believes the initiative will help local businesses develop higher-value products, strengthen competitiveness and deepen Ghana’s participation in regional and global value chains.

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