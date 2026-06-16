About 49,000 Ghanaians still live in South Africa – Bosome Freho MP discloses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei, has disclosed that approximately 49,000 Ghanaians are still living in South Africa despite recent xenophobic attacks that prompted the evacuation of some Ghanaian nationals.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 16, he said the figure underscores the need for continued government attention to the welfare of Ghanaians abroad.
According to the MP, the large Ghanaian community in South Africa remains vulnerable to the effects of anti-foreigner sentiments and periodic outbreaks of xenophobic violence.
The lawmaker noted that while some citizens had been evacuated following recent attacks, tens of thousands continue to live, work and contribute to the South African economy.
“There are about 49,000 Ghanaians still living in South Africa,” Nana Asafo-Adjei told Parliament, stressing that the safety and protection of these citizens must remain a priority for the government.
He called for sustained engagement with South African authorities to ensure the rights and security of Ghanaians are protected.
The Bosome Freho legislator further urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ghana’s diplomatic missions to closely monitor developments in South Africa and provide the necessary support to affected citizens.
He said the presence of a significant Ghanaian population in the country requires a proactive approach to safeguarding their interests and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
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