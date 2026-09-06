Abrantie College wins Best Catering School of the Year at Ghana Cake Business Awards 2026

Abrantie College has been recognised for its excellence in culinary and hospitality education after being named Best Catering School of the Year at the Ghana Cake Business Awards 2026.

The award acknowledges the College’s commitment to practical, industry-focused training and its efforts to equip students with the technical skills and professional competencies needed to succeed in Ghana’s catering and hospitality industry.

The award was received on behalf of Abrantie College by Ms Mabel Attitso-Souzey, Events Decor Facilitator, and Mr Emmanuel Nii Adjin, who represented the institution at the ceremony.

The Ghana Cake Business Awards celebrates excellence, creativity and professionalism within Ghana’s cake, baking and related food business sectors.

The awards are associated with The Baking Industry Ghana, an organisation focused on promoting, developing and reshaping the baking industry while creating opportunities for growth and advancement among professionals and businesses in the sector.

For Abrantie College, the recognition further highlights its growing contribution to skills development in catering and hospitality.

Through practical training, experienced industry facilitators and hands-on learning, the College continues to prepare students for employment, entrepreneurship and opportunities across the wider creative and hospitality industries.

The institution expressed its appreciation to the organisers of the Ghana Cake Business Awards for the recognition, as well as its students, staff, facilitators and partners for their continued dedication and contribution to the College’s growth and success.

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