Abrantie College wins Best Catering School of the Year at Ghana Cake Business Awards 2026

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  6 September 2026 12:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Abrantie College has been recognised for its excellence in culinary and hospitality education after being named Best Catering School of the Year at the Ghana Cake Business Awards 2026.

The award acknowledges the College’s commitment to practical, industry-focused training and its efforts to equip students with the technical skills and professional competencies needed to succeed in Ghana’s catering and hospitality industry.

The award was received on behalf of Abrantie College by Ms Mabel Attitso-Souzey, Events Decor Facilitator, and Mr Emmanuel Nii Adjin, who represented the institution at the ceremony.

The Ghana Cake Business Awards celebrates excellence, creativity and professionalism within Ghana’s cake, baking and related food business sectors.

The awards are associated with The Baking Industry Ghana, an organisation focused on promoting, developing and reshaping the baking industry while creating opportunities for growth and advancement among professionals and businesses in the sector.

For Abrantie College, the recognition further highlights its growing contribution to skills development in catering and hospitality.

Through practical training, experienced industry facilitators and hands-on learning, the College continues to prepare students for employment, entrepreneurship and opportunities across the wider creative and hospitality industries.

The institution expressed its appreciation to the organisers of the Ghana Cake Business Awards for the recognition, as well as its students, staff, facilitators and partners for their continued dedication and contribution to the College’s growth and success.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group