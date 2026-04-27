Academic City University offers free health screening to boost healthy living in Ga East

Academic City University organised a comprehensive free health screening exercise for hundreds of community members during its annual Health Week celebration.

This is part of its commitment to promoting healthy living among students and residents of the Ga East Municipal Assembly,

The exercise, held since 2023 as part of the university’s Annual Health Week, forms part of Academic City’s commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and community wellbeing.

This year’s event themed “Nourishing Mind, Body and Essence” attracted over 120 residents from surrounding communities, many of whom took advantage of the opportunity to assess their health status and receive professional medical guidance.

A team of qualified medical professionals was on hand to deliver essential health services, with a strong focus on preventive care, early disease detection, and overall wellness.

The screening exercise, which was supported by Glico Health Insurance, Just Ask Pharmacy, North Legon Hospital, Canaryblue Laboratory Services, Kyikyi Eyewear and Ga East Municipal Assembly, provided services such as HIV/AIDS screening, malaria and typhoid testing, diabetic and hypertensive screening, dental and eye examinations, as well as health education on malaria prevention and control.

Dr Amanda Kwakye, Physician Assistant at Academic City, who was part of the medical team, emphasised the importance of such outreach programmes in improving community health outcomes.

She noted that initiatives like the free screening help bridge that gap by bringing healthcare closer to the people, adding that early detection of conditions such as hypertension and diabetes significantly improves treatment outcomes and reduces long-term health risks.

Dr Kwakye further explained that beyond screening, educating the public remains critical. She said the team used the opportunity to sensitise participants on lifestyle choices, including proper nutrition, regular exercise, and preventive measures against common diseases such as malaria.

She added that this year’s Health Week theme underscores the need for a holistic approach to wellbeing, where mental, physical, and emotional health are treated with equal importance.

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation for Academic City's initiative. One participant, who underwent multiple screenings, described the exercise as timely and beneficial.

“I have not had a full medical check-up in a long time, so this programme has really helped me understand my health status. The doctors took time to explain everything to me and advised me on what to do next,” the participant said.

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