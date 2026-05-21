Accra High Court grants GH¢100,000 bail to Abronye DC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra High Court has granted bail to the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.
The decision was taken after the case was heard on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Abronye DC had earlier been remanded into BNI custody by Circuit Court 9 in Accra over allegations of spreading false news.
His legal team subsequently filed a motion challenging the remand order, arguing that the continued detention of the outspoken politician was unjustified.
The matter attracted significant public and political attention following his rearrest after earlier being granted bail during ongoing investigations.
Before the High Court ruling, the NPP had criticised the handling of the bail application process, describing the transfer of the case from Criminal Court Two to General Jurisdiction Two as “mind-boggling”.
The party alleged that the move was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the bail process and raised concerns over what it described as increasing political intimidation against opposition figures.
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