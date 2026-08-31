Accra Institute of Technology holds 22nd graduation as 572 students graduate and PhD alumni surpass 100

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) has held its 22nd Graduation Ceremony, with 572 students graduating from its doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degree programmes.
The graduating class comprised eight PhD scholars, 69 master’s graduates and 495 bachelor’s graduates.
Of the bachelor’s graduates, 405 completed campus-based programmes, while 90 graduated through the university’s Open University programmes.
AIT’s PhD alumni surpass 100
A key highlight of the ceremony was the graduation of eight new PhD scholars, taking AIT’s cumulative number of PhD graduates to more than 100.
The latest cohort represents the university’s 14th group of PhD graduates.
AIT President, Professor Clement K. Dzidonu, described the achievement as a significant milestone for the relatively young university.
He said more than half of AIT’s PhD graduates had attained professorial rank within three years of completing their doctoral studies.
Prof. Dzidonu also highlighted the university’s growing contribution to Ghana’s higher education sector, noting that PhD graduates of AIT now form part of the faculty of several public and private universities across the country.
He added that academic and senior administrative staff from almost all public and private universities in Ghana had undertaken doctoral studies at AIT.
Strengthening Ghana’s human capital
AIT’s postgraduate research programmes cover areas including engineering, information technology, education and business administration.
The university said the programmes form part of its contribution to research, innovation and Ghana’s science, technology and innovation agenda.
The 22nd graduating class also adds 495 new bachelor’s graduates and 69 master’s graduates to AIT’s alumni community, further increasing the pool of professionals entering Ghana’s workforce.
AIT chairman commends university’s progress
Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, Emeritus Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah, commended the university for achieving what he described as important milestones despite its relatively young age.
He described AIT as “fast becoming a world-class private technological university” and congratulated the graduating class on their achievement.
Prof. Addae-Mensah reminded the graduates that completing their studies was only the beginning of their professional journey, urging them to make effective use of the knowledge and opportunities gained from their education.
Graduates urged to embrace lifelong learning
Addressing the graduating class, Prof. Dzidonu urged the graduates to embrace continuous learning as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies continue to reshape the workplace.
He encouraged them to become what he described as “Sovereign Lifelong Learners” — professionals who take responsibility for continuously developing their skills, knowledge and capabilities.
He challenged the Class of 2026 to “See the Opportunity, Explore the Possibility and Create the Difference”, urging them to use their education not only to build successful careers but also to create value and contribute meaningfully to society.
AIT is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to offer campus-based and Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
The university is affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for campus-based undergraduate programmes in engineering, computer science/information technology and business administration.
Its Open University programmes at the master’s and PhD levels are offered in affiliation with the Open University of Malaysia.
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