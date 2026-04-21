Accra U17 scouting session set for April 23

Audio By Carbonatix
Young football talents in Accra are set to receive a significant boost in their pursuit of professional careers, as Junior Football Camp (JFC), in partnership with Lucton School, Wolves Football Academy and Everything Education UK, host an Under-17 scouting session on 23 April 2026.
The event will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School and the University of Ghana, offering participants a platform to showcase their abilities while exploring pathways to combine education and football development in the United Kingdom.
Selected players will have the opportunity to secure scholarships and placements to study and play in the UK, with international scouts expected to assess prospects during the session.
Speaking to JoySports, founder of Junior Football Camp, Nii Ayitey Tetteh, said the initiative goes beyond technical development, with a strong emphasis on leadership and decision-making.
“The modern player has to be a leader. Our aim is to help these young talents improve their skills, refine their technique and grow into confident leaders and critical thinkers,” he said.
“Sometimes players miss out on opportunities not because of a lack of ability, but because they are not vocal enough or fail to demonstrate leadership qualities. We believe football must be integrated with education to produce intelligent players who can make sound decisions on the pitch.”
Tetteh added that standout performers could also benefit from training opportunities in Europe.
“Beyond the local programme, some players will have the chance to experience different environments abroad, train with academy coaches in Europe and better understand what is required at the professional level,” he noted.
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