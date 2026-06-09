Afarinick distributes 400,000 free cocoa seedlings; develops Ghana’s largest sustainable cocoa plantation and 2 million capacity nursery

Afarinick Company Limited (ACL) has distributed more than 400,000 improved cocoa seedlings free of charge to farmers across the Volta Region as part of efforts to accelerate cocoa cultivation, improve livelihoods and position the region as Ghana’s next major cocoa-producing hub.

The large-scale distribution exercise took place at the company’s flagship cocoa project in Kpando, where Afarinick has established a 2,000-acre Sustainable Commercial Cocoa Plantation, described as the largest of its kind in Ghana.

The event brought together hundreds of cocoa farmers, traditional authorities, political leaders, agricultural stakeholders and representatives of the cocoa industry.

The initiative forms part of Afarinick’s broader commitment to supporting farmers with access to high-quality planting materials while promoting sustainable cocoa expansion across suitable growing areas in the Volta Region and beyond.

Among those in attendance were the Member of Parliament for Kpando, Sebastian Fred Deh; the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo; the Member of Parliament for Guan, Fred Agbenyo; and the Member of Parliament for Biakoye, Jean-Marie Formadi.

The MPs commended Afarinick for its significant investment in Ghana’s cocoa sector through the establishment of the 2,000-acre plantation, the development of a large-scale cocoa nursery and the free distribution of improved seedlings to farmers.

They noted that access to quality planting materials remains one of the most important factors in increasing cocoa production, improving yields and enhancing farmers’ incomes.

Speaking at the event, Sebastian Fred Deh described the intervention as transformative, saying the distribution of seedlings and the establishment of large-scale cocoa infrastructure would empower farmers and contribute significantly to the economic development of the Volta Region.

Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo and Jean-Marie Formadi also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting cocoa expansion initiatives within their constituencies, stressing the potential of cocoa farming to create jobs, generate income and stimulate rural development.

The 400,000 seedlings distributed were produced from improved cocoa varieties developed to deliver higher yields, better disease resistance and greater resilience to changing climatic conditions. Farmers from various districts across the Volta Region received the seedlings to establish new farms and rehabilitate existing ones.

According to Afarinick, the programme is expected to contribute significantly to expanding cocoa acreage in the region while supporting government efforts to increase national cocoa production.

Programmes Manager of Afarinick Company Limited, Davida Pappoe, explained that the free distribution of improved cocoa seedlings forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to supporting farming communities and contributing to the sustainable growth of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

She said Afarinick’s investments in seedling production and the provision of quality planting materials are intended to support cocoa expansion, improve farm productivity and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural households, particularly in emerging cocoa-growing areas such as the Volta Region.

Ms Pappoe revealed that the seedlings were raised at Afarinick’s state-of-the-art cocoa nursery in Kpando, which has the capacity to produce more than two million improved cocoa seedlings annually.

The nursery, one of the largest in Ghana, was established to meet growing demand for high-quality cocoa planting materials and support the sustainable expansion of cocoa cultivation nationwide.

Afarinick also acknowledged the support of the Seed Production Division (SPD) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), which supplied the improved cocoa pods used to produce the seedlings distributed to farmers.

The distribution programme coincided with a tour of the company’s 2,000-acre Sustainable Commercial Cocoa Plantation. The plantation showcases modern irrigation systems, climate-smart agricultural practices, sustainable land management techniques and innovative cocoa production methods that can be replicated across the country.

The project represents a major private-sector investment in Ghana’s agricultural sector and demonstrates the potential for large-scale, environmentally sustainable cocoa production.

Combined with the company’s nursery, which has an annual production capacity of more than two million seedlings, the plantation is expected to play a critical role in supporting cocoa expansion and improving farmers’ access to quality planting materials.

For many beneficiaries, the free seedlings provide an opportunity to establish or expand cocoa farms without the financial burden of acquiring planting materials.

Stakeholders described the initiative as a strategic investment in livelihoods, agricultural productivity and the future of cocoa farming in the Volta Region.

As Ghana seeks to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading cocoa-producing countries, Afarinick’s distribution of 400,000 improved cocoa seedlings, together with the development of Ghana’s largest sustainable commercial cocoa plantation and a nursery capable of producing more than two million seedlings annually, highlights the critical role of private-sector investment in supporting farmers, expanding production and creating new opportunities within the cocoa value chain.

With hundreds of thousands of seedlings now in farmers’ hands and a strong foundation of sustainable cocoa infrastructure in place, the Volta Region is taking another significant step towards becoming a major contributor to Ghana’s cocoa industry and a new frontier for sustainable cocoa cultivation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.