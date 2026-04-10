AfCFTA key to building globally competitive African businesses – Zambia envoy urges Ghanaian CEOs

The Deputy High Commissioner of Zambia to Ghana, H.E. Albert Chifita Mateyo, has called on captains of industry to strategically leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to scale their businesses into globally competitive yet locally grounded enterprises.

He made this call while delivering the keynote address at the recently held Ghana Executive Management Awards (GEMA) and the Greater Accra Business Merit Awards, jointly organised in Accra by the Business Executive Group.

The high-profile event brought together some of Ghana’s most distinguished executives and management professionals across diverse sectors.

It served as a platform to celebrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence driving the nation’s economic transformation.

In his address, H.E. Mateyo emphasised that the future of African enterprises will be shaped by digital and fintech ecosystems, green and sustainable business models, and youth-driven entrepreneurship.

He urged Ghanaian CEOs to be more deliberate in embedding economic diplomacy into their strategic business frameworks.

“Now is the time to venture into investment partnerships, joint ventures, technology transfer, and cross-border expansion. I encourage you to fully leverage AfCFTA not just as a policy, but as Africa’s business growth framework,” he stated.

He further advised business leaders to think beyond local markets by building cross-border value chains, prioritising value addition, and forging strategic partnerships across the continent.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Pearl Delali Vanderpuije, the President and Co-founder of the Ghana-Sweden Chamber of Commerce encouraged business managers to take advantage of the numerous partnership opportunities available through the Chamber.

“Our mission is simple yet powerful: to serve as a bridge, connecting Ghanaian and Swedish businesses, institutions, and opportunities for mutual growth,” she noted.

She added that sustainable economic partnerships are not built on trade alone but are anchored on strong institutions that enable businesses to thrive.

The Group Chief Executive of the Business Executive Group, Baroness Paulette Kporo, expressed satisfaction with the success of the event and its broader impact.

“When a business succeeds, the spotlight often falls on the CEO or top executive.

However, true success is the result of a collective effort driven by strong management teams making critical decisions behind the scenes. That is what the Ghana Executive Management Awards seek to recognise,” she explained.

The second edition of the Ghana Executive Management Awards and the Greater Accra Business Merit Awards went beyond celebration, serving as a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and the creation of strategic partnerships aimed at advancing shared growth and prosperity for Ghanaian businesses.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.