Afenyo-Markin urges NPP unity, accuses NDC of failing Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has called on members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain united as the party works towards recapturing power in the 2028 general elections.
Addressing party supporters in Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region on Saturday, June 20, the Effutu Member of Parliament emphasised the need for solidarity, discipline and collective effort among party faithful.
He said internal divisions could undermine the NPP’s chances of mounting a strong challenge in the next electoral cycle.
Mr Afenyo-Markin also criticised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that the party had failed to fulfil the expectations it created among Ghanaians during the 2024 election campaign.
According to him, the government’s performance had fallen short of the promises made to voters.
“We should ask ourselves, is the NDC delivering on its promises? The NDC is a complete scam. They are 419 people. They come to you and lie to you and when you give them power, they do nothing,” he stated.
The Minority Leader, however, stressed that the NPP’s ability to present itself as a viable alternative would depend largely on its internal cohesion.
“But they can only achieve that if we ourselves are divided. So today, in Sefwi-Wiawso, I speak to the entire region on behalf of the flagbearer, on behalf of Parliament, on behalf of all the elders of the party and plead with you to unite,” he said.
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