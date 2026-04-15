National

Agenda 111 completion timeline must be realistic — Julius Anthony

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  15 April 2026 9:09am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Press Secretary and Spokesperson to the Interior Minister, Julius Kwame Anthony, is calling for a realistic national conversation on the completion of the Agenda 111 hospital projects, urging stakeholders to focus on timelines, scope and funding rather than politics.

Speaking on the AM Show on April 15, Mr Anthony said that while continuity in governance remains important, expectations surrounding the delivery timeline of the projects must be carefully examined.

He pointed out that the administration of John Dramani Mahama has shown commitment to continuing existing projects but questioned whether completing all 111 hospitals within a four-year term is achievable.

“Is it realistic to expect President Mahama to finish all 111 hospitals in four years?” he asked.

According to him, previous administrations were only able to complete a few similar projects within a comparable period.

“And if we even double the pace, we may only complete about six,” he added.

Mr Anthony further cautioned against turning Agenda 111 into a political debate, insisting that the focus should instead be on critical project details.

“We should not make Agenda 111 a matter of political debate. We should be asking: what is the project scope, how much is required, and how long will it take?” he stated.

He also criticised the decision to initiate all Agenda 111 projects simultaneously, suggesting it resulted in resources being spread thinly with limited visible outcomes.

“About $4.8 billion has been spent, but there is nothing to show for it,” he alleged.

He maintained that governments are elected not merely to announce large-scale initiatives but to ensure their successful completion.

“That is why we are elected—not necessarily to build 111 hospitals in four years, but to ensure projects are completed for the benefit of the people,” he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group