Agenda 111 completion timeline must be realistic — Julius Anthony

Press Secretary and Spokesperson to the Interior Minister, Julius Kwame Anthony, is calling for a realistic national conversation on the completion of the Agenda 111 hospital projects, urging stakeholders to focus on timelines, scope and funding rather than politics.

Speaking on the AM Show on April 15, Mr Anthony said that while continuity in governance remains important, expectations surrounding the delivery timeline of the projects must be carefully examined.

He pointed out that the administration of John Dramani Mahama has shown commitment to continuing existing projects but questioned whether completing all 111 hospitals within a four-year term is achievable.

“Is it realistic to expect President Mahama to finish all 111 hospitals in four years?” he asked.

According to him, previous administrations were only able to complete a few similar projects within a comparable period.

“And if we even double the pace, we may only complete about six,” he added.

Mr Anthony further cautioned against turning Agenda 111 into a political debate, insisting that the focus should instead be on critical project details.

“We should not make Agenda 111 a matter of political debate. We should be asking: what is the project scope, how much is required, and how long will it take?” he stated.

He also criticised the decision to initiate all Agenda 111 projects simultaneously, suggesting it resulted in resources being spread thinly with limited visible outcomes.

“About $4.8 billion has been spent, but there is nothing to show for it,” he alleged.

He maintained that governments are elected not merely to announce large-scale initiatives but to ensure their successful completion.

“That is why we are elected—not necessarily to build 111 hospitals in four years, but to ensure projects are completed for the benefit of the people,” he concluded.

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