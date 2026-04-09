Agenda 111 and the right to health: A broken social contract

A hospital is not a monument. It is not there to decorate a manifesto, flatter a government, or lend dignity to a presidential speech. It is there for one purpose only: to stand between suffering and death.

That is why an unfinished hospital is not merely an incomplete building. It is an unperformed duty.

Agenda 111 was announced with understandable excitement. Ghana, we were told, would correct an old injustice. Districts long left to the mercy of distance, delay and improvised care would at last receive hospitals of their own. It was an attractive promise. Indeed, it was more than a promise. It was an admission. It conceded, whether openly or not, that the existing order was intolerable: that in too many parts of this Republic, access to healthcare depended less on citizenship than on geography; less on right than on luck.

That concession matters. For once the State admits that a basic need has gone unmet on a structural scale, it cannot retreat into the language of mere aspiration. It enters the realm of obligation.

And obligation, in law, is a sterner thing than ambition.

And one might point to the change of government. But rights do not change hands with administrations. A hospital does not become less necessary because an election has been won. Nor does a constitutional duty lapse with a political transition.

The right to health is not some soft sentiment tucked away in the attic of international law. It is part of the hard architecture of human dignity. The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights requires States to move, deliberately and effectively, towards the highest attainable standard of health. That obligation is not discharged by architectural drawings, foundation stones, or half-finished wards. Rights are not realised by announcement.

They are realised by access. They are realised when the patient arrives and is treated; when the woman in labour does not have to travel three districts away; when the child with respiratory distress is not left to negotiate with time and distance. Human rights law treats civil, political, economic and social rights as universal, indivisible and interdependent because dignity itself is indivisible. A citizen bleeding by the roadside is not rescued by being told that at least some other right remains intact.

This is where much public discussion becomes far too forgiving. We are invited to be patient. We are reminded that infrastructure is complex, procurement difficult, financing uncertain, and implementation uneven. All this may be true. But none of it answers the central question. A constitution is not impressed by excuses that would shame a contractor. The law asks a simpler and more searching question: has the duty been performed?

If the answer is no, then the language must change. We are no longer dealing with the ordinary inconvenience of administrative delay. We are dealing with a public failure that bears directly on the protection of life and health.

It is one of the oddities of modern politics that governments love to be praised for beginning what they are not yet prepared to finish. They ask to be congratulated for intention. But intention is a poor doctor. It cannot deliver a child, stop a haemorrhage, stabilise a patient, or manage a stroke. In healthcare, of all fields, the difference between beginning and completing is not a technical distinction. It is the difference between symbolism and service, between publicity and protection, between the theatre of governance and the work of government.

One must therefore resist the temptation to treat Agenda 111 as merely a development programme that has run into difficulties. That is too innocent a description. It conceals the true gravity of the matter. This programme was presented as a remedy for a known inequity in the distribution of healthcare infrastructure. In that respect, it was not just a project. It was a rights-relevant response to a rights-relevant failure.

Once seen in that light, abandoned or indefinitely delayed hospitals cannot be described as unfortunate optics. They are evidence that the remedy itself has faltered, and with it the State’s claim that it is seriously discharging its duty.

There is here a deeper constitutional point. The Constitution of Ghana is not shy in its language. It commits the Republic to the protection and preservation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, and it binds the organs of state to respect and uphold them. ￼ ￼ These are noble words. But noble words become rather shabby things when the citizen must still travel hours for essential care while a public hospital, announced in the language of urgency, stands unfinished in concrete silence.

A right declared but not delivered acquires a certain hollowness. It remains in the text, but it begins to fade in life.

The defenders of delay will doubtless invoke progressive realisation. It is a familiar phrase, and often a necessary one. No serious student of economic and social rights imagines that every state, regardless of means, can provide everything at once.

But progressive realisation has suffered much abuse at the hands of governments. It was designed as a discipline of movement, not a shelter for drift. It recognises constraint; it does not sanctify stagnation. It requires good faith, prioritisation and tangible progress. What it does not permit is the conversion of urgency into indefinite postponement.

At some point, delay ceases to be transitional and becomes substantive. It is no longer the path to fulfilment. It is the form of denial.

There is, too, the question of trust. We do not always speak enough about it, although constitutional government depends upon it at every turn. The social contract is not maintained by coercion alone. It rests also on the reasonable belief that when the State identifies a grave public need and solemnly undertakes to meet it, that undertaking means something.

Hospitals are especially important in this respect because they occupy a peculiar moral place in public life. A road serves commerce. A school shapes the future. A hospital stands guard over the boundary between life and death. To promise one and not deliver it is not a routine failure. It teaches a dangerous lesson: that the State may recognise your equal worth in speech while postponing its practical consequences in fact.

That is how citizenship begins to curdle. Not through dramatic tyranny, but through repeated encounters with a government that speaks the language of rights and performs the politics of delay.

And so we arrive at the heart of the matter. Agenda 111 is not simply about construction. It is about whether Ghana understands health infrastructure as part of the moral minimum owed to citizens. It is about whether rural life is regarded as equal in worth to urban life. It is about whether the Republic sees distance to care as a logistical inconvenience or as a constitutional wrong.

A serious State cannot be neutral on such a question.

The answer cannot be more slogans, more ceremonies, more explanations in the passive voice. The answer is completion. Complete the hospitals. Equip them. Staff them. Integrate them into a functioning health system. Make them real in the only sense that matters: real to the sick person who enters through the door.

For in the end, the law is not fooled by blueprints, and illness is not postponed by procurement disputes. The true measure of a health programme is neither its scale nor its publicity. It is whether it shortens the distance between the citizen and care. It is whether it saves those who would otherwise have died.

That is the standard. It is stern. It is unsentimental. And it is just.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.