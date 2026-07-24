Aggrieved assembly members to pass vote of no confidence against Ejisu MCE

Twenty-nine aggrieved assembly members of Ejisu Municipal have resolved to pass a vote of no confidence in the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Jerryne Asante.

They cited allegations of financial mismanagement, abuse of power, and poor administrative leadership.

The assembly members, in an address to the press on July 24, 2026, appealed to President Mahama to immediately remove the MCE from office, as they accused the embattled MCE of lacking knowledge in the decentralisation system.

They say their decision follows a series of unaddressed directives previously issued by the Assembly's Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) during a meeting on April 30, 2026.

According to the assembly members, Ms Asante was given a two-week deadline to resolve several pressing issues, but none have been addressed.

They include alleged failure to oversee the court-ordered demolition of a structure encroaching on a public road in Akyiawkrom and diversion of an amount of GH29,000 in property rates and business permits collected on August 1, 2025.

The aggrieved assembly members claim the funds were reportedly used by the MCE and her personal aide to purchase 32 packets of roofing sheets for personal use rather than depositing the revenue into the assembly's coffers.

A supposed meeting to pass a vote of no confidence did not happen because the assembly hall remained under lock and key.

The aggrieved assembly members had to address the press in the open of their grievances.

George Kuntu Blankson, assemblyman for Kwamo, is the spokesperson of the aggrieved assembly members.

“We, the undersigned assembly members of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, have today, 24th July, 2026, unanimously resolved to pass a vote of no confidence in Jerryne Asante, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly.

This resolution has become necessary due to several reasons concerning how Hon Jerenie Asante, since her assumption of office, has been doing that go contrary to the direct interest of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly.”

He continued, “For instance, Honorable Jerryne Asante was summoned to appear before the Public Relations and Complaints Committee of the assembly in the month of April this year to answer some charges. The committee subsequently made its recommendation to the General Assembly at its meeting held on April 30th, 2026.

The following are the charges and recommendations made, and she was given a two-week ultimatum to resolve them:

To ensure the demolition of a portion of a building that had encroached on a road at Atia Krome, which a court of competent jurisdiction has ruled on, but that has not yet been done.

Again, on 1st of August 2025, the MCE and her personal aide diverted an amount of 29,000 Ghana Cedis that was collected from a company—money which were supposed to be property rate and business operating permit to the Ejisu Municipal Assembly—and used it to exchange 32 packets of roofing sheets for her personal use, thereby denying the assembly the much-needed IGF to manage the municipality. The issue came to the attention of the General Assembly meeting held on 30th of April 2026, and she was given an ultimatum to refund the money in the assembly’s coffers within two weeks after the meeting.”

The aggrieved assembly members also accused their municipal chief executive of unilaterally pushing some key personnel in a mass transfer, insisting her continued disregard for local governance laws has not only created tension with civil servants but also puts the development of the area in jeopardy.

“Another worrying situation is the lack of understanding about the technicalities and understanding of the local governance system and the relevant laws, rules, and regulations. Due to this weakness, she does not see the need and thereby attach the importance needed to implement the implementation of the General Assembly’s decisions. This same weakness has resulted in a lot of tension between the MCE and key heads of department who are working so hard to help the Ejisu Municipality. When she wants to do something and the officers advise her that it should be done in a way that will not create a problem for the assembly, then she takes it personally, and it becomes an issue. No wonder in her one-year term in office, she has influenced the transfers of six heads of department—this is excluding three other middle-class officers.”

The assembly members also accused the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, of undue interference as they give President Mahama a one week ultimatum to sack the MCE.

“We have also had a letter through our presiding member from the Regional Minister that the meeting be postponed and that he should direct assembly members not to have the meeting.

And we are saying that, per our model standing orders and Act 936, nowhere is it stated that an RCC or Regional Minister can order an assembly or a district not to have a meeting. It is clear in our standing orders that the only person who has power to convene a meeting or to postpone a meeting is the presiding member,” he added.

The embattled MCE was not in the office on Friday.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.