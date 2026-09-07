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AIA VIP Lounge to be completed without taxpayer funds – Ablakwa

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 September 2026 5:18am
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The government is using a private-sector partnership model to deliver an ultramodern VIP Lounge at the Accra International Airport (AIA) without drawing on taxpayer funds, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed.

Mr Ablakwa said the project was being financed through corporate social responsibility contributions from Ghanaian businesses, which are making payments directly to local contractors of their choice working on the facility.

The Foreign Ministry’s Estate Bureau is supervising the construction to ensure that the required standards are maintained.

The Minister said the arrangement had allowed work on the facility to progress without relying on public funds or conventional public procurement.

He described the initiative as evidence of what could be achieved when government collaborates with local businesses to deliver major infrastructure while reducing the financial burden on the state.

“This project is a great symbol of what can be achieved without public funds and public procurement,” Mr Ablakwa said after inspecting the ongoing works on Friday, September 4, 2026.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of execution and announced that the ultramodern VIP Lounge is expected to be completed and handed over by the end of 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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