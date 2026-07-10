Air pollution costs Ghana nearly $2 billion annually — Clean Air Fund

The Country Lead for the Clean Air Fund, Desmond Appiah, says Ghana's growing air pollution problem is imposing a heavy economic and public health burden on the country, warning that the open burning of waste during the nationwide clean-up exercise could worsen the situation.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, Mr Appiah referenced a recent United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report which estimates that ambient air pollution costs Ghana almost $2 billion each year through its impact on public health and the economy.

"UNDP just released a report... about the cost of air pollution to the country," he said.

"Ambient air pollution... is almost $2 billion a year to the country."

According to him, the findings highlight the need for authorities to adopt cleaner waste management practices instead of burning refuse collected during sanitation exercises.

Mr Appiah said the widespread burning of waste sends the wrong message to the public, particularly when local assemblies are simultaneously enforcing sanitation regulations against residents.

"What we are seeing here is a clear indication that we are saying disposal of waste can be done through burning. And that should not be accepted at all," he said.

He warned that allowing such practices undermines the work of regulatory agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and weakens public confidence in environmental enforcement.

Mr Appiah also questioned the planning behind the nationwide clean-up exercise, suggesting that proper waste evacuation arrangements should have been made before the campaign began.

"It also shows that the planning that had gone into this exercise had been quite poor and it is not acceptable," he said.

With the second day of the nationwide clean-up exercise scheduled to continue, he called on organisers to ensure that waste collected is transported to approved disposal sites rather than burned in open spaces.

"We love the cleanup, but this is quite disappointing," he added, urging authorities to align sanitation efforts with Ghana's broader air quality and public health goals.

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