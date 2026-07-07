Akofena was removed from ‘crown prince’ position before Kantanka’s death – Adwoa Safo’s lawyer

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

A lawyer representing Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has challenged claims that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was the designated successor to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission before his father’s death.

Lawyer Kwame Akuffo argued that Akofena had already been removed from his position as crown prince before his father’s passing, making him ineligible to automatically assume any leadership role within the church or family structure.

However, attempts to amend the will to reflect the arrangement could not be completed before Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s death.

Nonetheless, Mr Akuffo said that at the time Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passed away, Akofena was not the recognised leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The lawyer also questioned earlier moves to install Akofena as leader, describing the process as improper and suggesting that further legal clarification would be needed.

“The earlier installation was a purported one, and when the time comes, the cause will clarify it. There’s no properly installed leader of the church, and the will has not anointed anybody as leader of the church.”

According to him, the public narrative surrounding Akofena’s succession has been based on incomplete and inaccurate information.

He explained that, within Akan traditional customs, once a person designated as a successor is removed from that position by the appropriate authorities, questions arise over whether that individual can later ascend to the same leadership role.

“Constitutionally, the constitution had disowned Akofena as at the time of his father’s death.

He had been removed from the crown prince position. Let’s ask ourselves: in Akan customs, if a man is made the next successor and is removed by the people, will that man be eligible, tidy, clean and proper to ascend the stool upon the death of the chief?”

He further stated that there was no properly installed leader of the church at the time of the Apostle’s death and that the late industrialist’s will did not specifically name any individual as the next head of the mission.

The lawyer referenced Clause 27 of the will, explaining that it only provides that a male biological child of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka could qualify as an heir or be capable of ascending to a leadership position.

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